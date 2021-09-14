Health care administration costs in the United States are responsible for at least 25% of medical bills





This is the fifth part in an 11-part series. Read the other stories here.

Americans spend an average of $ 12,642 on medical care each year, about twice as much as other wealthy countries spend on their residents, and U.S. spending is growing rapidly.

Why are we paying so much? One of the reasons is the high cost of administering the complicated system of the Americas. Between 25 and 33 cents of every dollar you spend on medical care pays for the health care back office. This means that as a country we spend about $ 1 trillion a year on administration, based on government estimates of total spending on health greater than what we spend on medicare.

That money pays for a lot of important things, like the people and software needed to update medical records and make appointments. But studies show that between a quarter and a half of that is wasted on things that are needed only because our healthcare system is so complex.

Pat Moll knows a lot about this complexity. She is the CFO of Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge, a 300 bed hospital in Morganton.

We deal with a lot of different insurance companies, and a lot of insurance companies have more than one plan and each of those plans has nuances, Moll said. Some things require permissions, some don’t. It’s different with each of these plans.

Of the 1,800 hospital employees, 112 deal solely with billing and insurance. Billing and insurance alone account for more than half of all administrative costs in the United States. Moll said that department has grown 40% over the past decade, even though the hospital has not increased the number of beds.

But those 112 people are not enough, so Moll outsources some billing functions to three different companies. And she gets help from the larger system of which the hospital is a part.

Just to keep up with contract changes, who needs permission for this procedure or procedure to change frequently and to be able to just follow that, you need a village, Moll said.

Every medical provider and laboratory in the country must negotiate with insurance companies. And because there are 900 health insurers, 6,000 hospitals, and over 100,000 medical practices, many of which are independent of larger systems, there are hundreds of thousands of negotiations. This creates a complexity never seen in other wealthy countries, said healthcare consultant Dan ONeill.

We take a fragmented market and then choose to make it as complicated as possible when it comes to contracts and pricing, ONeill said.

This means that every medical bill and health insurance premium you pay includes the salaries of many lawyers, accountants, and billing clerks.

And then on top of that, there is a lot of game art for providers and payers to try to establish leverage and manage the costs of care, ONeill said.

The game is happening because insurance companies are trying to push back providers to cut down on unnecessary care and try to limit the amount they pay, while providers are trying to get as much money as possible.

And it just becomes a showdown and a bit of an arms race, ONeill said.

The arms race has to do with optimizing what is called medical coding to increase reimbursement. The US system is the only one in the world that requires all diagnoses and treatments to be translated into special codes so that they can be reimbursed. There are 70,000 codes, so providers hire specially trained and certified coders who can translate each patient record into codes.

And these codes are very specific.

For example, V97.33XD indicates that the patient was sucked into a jet engine. V00.01XD means he was injured by a skater while walking. W55.41XA says he was bitten by a pig, while W61.62XD means he was hit by a duck.

Then you have software companies that sell tools that help vendors optimize coding – that is, extract as much money as possible, avoid as many permissions as possible, ONeill said. And then you have the same with the insurance companies in reaction.

O’Neill should know. He ran one of these companies. It is one of more than 250 companies in the $ 137 billion revenue cycle management industry created by the U.S. healthcare system.

Some of these companies are literally selling very similar tools to both parties, ONeill said. It’s like any war, arms dealers do well.

The cost of all of this software is ultimately passed on to patients through premiums and deductibles.

Government programs have much lower administrative costs than business plans, but they also impose a lot of regulations, said David Cutler, a health economist at Harvard University. He was an advisor to President Clinton and to then-US Senator Barack Obama’s first presidential campaign, and helped craft the Affordable Care Act.

Medicare has over 2,000 quality standards, and just collecting it all is a big burden, he said.

Remember “Medicare for All,” a 2020 election slogan? Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders said it would save hundreds of billions of dollars in administrative costs because we currently have to administer thousands of separate plans.

Medicare for all would make the United States a single payer country like Canada, which spends half as much on administration as we do.

But countries like Germany and Japan which, like the United States, depend on many insurers are also spending billions less on administration. German law requires all providers and insurers to negotiate together to agree on a common price for services. And a study released earlier this year found that the United States can save as much or more with this kind of simplification than with a single-payer system.

But the United States has not tried to force insurers to standardize.

The government really didn’t consider it their job to do this, which is crazy, Cutler said.

Cutler said the healthcare system could follow the banks’ lead. Mobile banking is easy because the Federal Reserve will not let each bank set its own rules for transferring money; it must use a standard process.

The Federal Reserve basically said you couldn’t do it any other way, Cutler said. Now you can be a bank and not use this system, but you cannot do it any other way.

Cutler estimates that Americans could save between $ 50 billion and $ 75 billion a year just by standardizing the rules like the banking system does, without more drastic changes to the health care system.

And, he explained, it’s one of the easiest ways to cut Americans’ health care bills.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wfae.org/health/2021-09-14/u-s-health-care-administration-costs-are-responsible-for-at-least-25-of-medical-bills

