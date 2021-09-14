UK Weather: Heavy rains warn of flooding in parts of UK | UK weather





A warning of potential flooding has been issued in central and eastern England due to heavy rains that have caused traffic jams in London.

As vehicles suffered from flooding in the capital Tower Bridge, the Weather Service issued an amber weather warning that heavy rain could affect transport and cause other problems across the UK.

He said on Tuesday that the area from London to Hartlepool in the northeast was at risk of damage to homes and businesses and disruption of rail travel.

As the torrential rain moves northeast, up to 25 millimeters of rain with thunder is expected in some areas, and around 40 millimeters of rain is expected in some areas in the coming hours. Rain is expected to stop during the day and stop after sunset.

Parts of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are also expected to see wet weather throughout the day.

The rainy weather was summed up in images shared on social media, including videos of flooding in central London with traffic delays on major routes including the Blackwall Tunnel. Part of the basement was also closed.

I’m not 100% sure how the *bridge* was submerged, but one Twitter user who surveyed the site from the top of the bus said that this is now the Tower Bridge.

The scene drew attention to the city’s flood defenses, which were described as vulnerable by London parliamentarians who warned that hundreds of thousands of households and businesses were at risk.

Greens’ Zack Polanski said London wasn’t prepared for more frequent and stronger rainfall, as seen in Tuesday morning’s floods. We need to move faster to make the most of drains, plant more trees and greenery to absorb the heavy rains, and warn the 200,000 homes and businesses known to be at risk of flooding from London’s heavy rains before the warning comes. worse.

On the third day of the Surreys County Championship cricket match against Essex in the rain, the referee decided no further play was possible due to Kia Oval’s situation at lunchtime and the third day of the Derbyshire v Kent match at Derby was also canceled.

Most of the UK experienced sweltering sunshine at the beginning of the month. Wales had the warmest September night on record, while temperatures in Scotland were at their highest since 1906.

Meteorological Department meteorologist Annie Shuttleworth said the risk of a thunderstorm would be low in the Midlands and the northeast as 40 millimeters of rain fell on Tuesday afternoon and then stopped in the south for the afternoon.

We’ve seen the rain move further north all morning, and the rain will last the longest in the northeast of England, she said.

She added that Wednesday will bring drier weather across the UK.

Long-term forecasts for September are uncertain, but forecasters expect temperatures across the UK to be slightly above the year-round average.

Temperatures of around 18C (64.4F) in London and 15C (59F) in Edinburgh on Tuesday will rise to around 21C (69.8F) and 18C (64.4F) on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, respectively.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/sep/14/uk-weather-flood-warnings-heavy-rain-hits-parts-england The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos