EXCLUSIVE Chinese miniso to double stores in US and add NY ‘flagship’ as pandemic cuts mall rents

BEIJING, Sept. 14 (Reuters) – Chinese retailer Miniso Group (MNSO.N) will open a “flagship” store in New York and nearly double its outlets in the United States this year, betting post-pandemic shoppers with a budget-conscious will buy cheap but fun products for the home and work like $ 10 plush cats and $ 4 avocado-shaped staplers.

With fewer than 60 outlets, Miniso’s presence in the United States will always be eclipsed by giant low-cost retailers like Dollar Tree (DLTR.O), as well as its own Chinese base of nearly 3,000 stores.

But Miniso says he’s moving quickly to take advantage of falling rents in the pandemic-stricken US economy, and Vincent Huang, the company’s vice president responsible for overseas affairs, told Reuters that he finally saw potential for “thousands” of American stores.

The plan highlights the ambition of a company founded just eight years ago in Guangzhou, which now has annual sales of around $ 1.41 billion and is listed in New York with a value of market of $ 4 billion. Shares have fallen 2.3% from its October 2020 float, amid a large COVID-induced retail crisis, but it counts Chinese tech giant Tencent (0700.HK ) and Hillhouse Capital.

The expansion also comes at a pivotal time for malls across the United States, with many retail names succumbing to the sales slump that quickly followed the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

Among the brands that faded from the American retail landscape was Flying Tiger Copenhagen, a Danish variety store chain rivaling Miniso in many markets around the world, but which has closed its 13 outlets in the United States. United in November of last year.

With some 4,800 stores worldwide in more than 90 countries, Miniso will have 54 outlets in the United States by the end of the year, up from 30 at the start, Huang said.

“We are choosing to expand our presence in the United States now for several reasons, including that the cost of a new store opening after COVID-19 is lower,” Huang said in a recent interview.

The new stores include the opening in November at the newly launched Tangram Mall in Flushing, New York – a neighborhood known for a vibrant Asian-American community – of Miniso’s first outlet in the city, what Huang called a “flagship” store occupying 3,300 square meters. feet of space, slightly larger than a tennis court, selling everything from neck pillows to notebooks and makeup.

“STRATEGIC MARKET”

Expansion costs in the United States have fallen by around 20%, mainly due to rent cuts and the pandemic has made it easier to get good locations too, he said.

“We have always believed that we are an international company and that North America is our strategic market,” he said.

Miniso describes itself as “a retailer of Japanese-inspired lifestyle products,” and has in the past been compared to the Tokyo-listed Muji chain operated by Ryohin Keikaku.

But Miniso’s busy stores and bargains place it in a segment occupied by Japan’s famous $ 1-store chain, Daiso Industries – in the United States since 2005, with a network of nearly 80 stores including a first. branch on the east coast also in Flushing.

Miniso is not disclosing exact sales figures for stores in the United States, where it opened its first outlet in California in 2017, but last month it announced it had reserved around 20% of its $ 9.07 billion. yuan ($ 1.41 billion) in overall revenue for the fiscal year. the year ended in June at its 1,800 stores abroad, in countries such as Mexico, Indonesia and India.

Huang said Miniso sales in the United States had returned to pre-COVID-19 levels, with sales for the first half of 2021 registering a 73% year-over-year increase. “We are more popular than ever since the pandemic,” he said.

In recent years, collaborative product collections with major brand owners, including Disney (DIS.N), Coca-Cola (KO.N) and Marvel Entertainment, have contributed to this popularity, which has resulted in items like Mickey Mouse face cream, Coca-Cola ceramic mugs. and Spider Man mouse pads.

“At the end of the day, consumers don’t care whether we are Chinese or Japanese, American or European,” Huang said. “What consumers are concerned about is whether they can buy good-value products for as little money as possible.”

($ 1 = 6.4511 yuan Chinese renminbi)

