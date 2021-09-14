Chinese ambassador to UK banned from British Parliament | House of Representatives





The new British ambassador was banned from Parliament by the Speakers of the House after the Chinese government imposed sanctions on the British House of Representatives.

The new ambassador, Zheng Zeguang, was due to attend a China meeting of a broad pro-China party, but according to a letter from a member of the House of Representatives targeted by China, including former Conservative Party leader Iain Duncan Smith, said: House Speaker Lindsay Hoyle said the meeting was not appropriate.

A similar decision was approved by Sir Lord McFall.

Hoyle met with China’s targeted group of lawmakers last week and in a letter since then urged them to consider the implications of a visit for all lawmakers who should be able to speak as part of their duty in the democratic system we all cherish. .

They urged the ambassador to be banned from the Capitol until sanctions are lifted.

The chairman sought advice from Foreign Minister Dominic Raab, but the Foreign Ministry and the Commonwealth Development Agency said the decision was the chairman’s, not the government’s.

Hoyle said it would not ban the Chinese ambassador permanently, but only as long as sanctions exist. China said it imposed sanctions on lawmakers and academics in March after the British government imposed sanctions on Chinese officials it identified as responsible for the human rights abuses of the Xinjiang Uyghurs.

“Considering the current sanctions on lawmakers, including two senators, the members of both houses agree that this particular group of party senators China meeting should be held elsewhere,” the chairman of the Senate said in a statement.

We asked the Chinese embassy for comment. The move came at a sensitive time in UK-China relations as the UK sought China’s approval of its ambitious carbon-reduction targets at the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow, UK.

When British MPs were targeted, Lee told MPs: These lawmakers have been sanctioned by China for speaking out against Uyghur human rights violations. This is completely unacceptable. He must be able to speak out loudly on important national and international issues.

In the letter, lawmakers argued: The Chinese government has so far made no attempt to reverse sanctions, a tool that criminalizes individuals and restricts their freedom internationally. In fact, the Chinese government has taken steps to impose legal force on sanctions, making us vulnerable to prosecution by Chinese authorities.

The letter was signed by Duncan Smith, Tim Loughton, Nusrat Ghani, and Tom Tugendhat, Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Relations.

They said it was unthinkable for the Chinese government’s prime minister to come freely to Westminster and use the facility as a spokesperson for his regime. They suggested that the Chinese embassy could hold a convention if necessary.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/sep/14/chinese-ambassador-to-uk-barred-from-british-parliament The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos