Request for Release of Bleed Control Kits Across the UK | knife crime





Bleeding control kits were needed twice in Birmingham over the weekend after two men were stabbed in a nightclub amid growing calls for equipment to be distributed nationwide.

Two men, aged 30 and 23, were stabbed at a private party at a nightclub in downtown Bambu on Saturday morning and were treated on the spot with equipment from a nearby hemostatic kit and then transferred to a hospital for treatment. Discharge.

The kit was used by a police officer at the incident and was installed by the Daniel Baird Foundation two months ago. educational process.

It certainly saved lives. [One of the victims] Lynne Baird, who founded the charity after her son Daniel was stabbed to death outside a bar in Birmingham in 2017, said the sisters sent a message to her that she was grateful that her brother could come home. Ive said it would save lives in the first place. And I kept trying to do it. We need more training and more awareness.

Daniel Baird and his then-partner Gemma Morris. photo: courtesy

When her son was 26, he died of fatal bleeding after being stabbed at night with a friend who had no first aid equipment nearby. I just said I didn’t want anyone else to go through the terrible things we went through. I want them in every town, town and city across the UK and I won’t stop until they get there. That’s my whole life right now and that’s what keeps me going.

In Monday’s Manchester Arena investigation, the mother of one of the victims demanded a kit that was as readily available as a defibrillator. Figen Murray, son of his son Martin Hett, who died at the age of 29 in a terrorist attack in 2017, said that applying within the first few minutes to a seriously haemorrhagic casualty could literally mean that person’s life or death. said there is

In a statement, she said she understands that time is important to prevent the wounded from dying of bleeding before paramedics arrive. 44 minutes to arrival.

She said the kit should be usable in as many places as possible. The list of pubs, clubs and restaurants is endless, including kitchens, sports centers, schools, stadiums, and industrial companies where machines are used.

Bleeding control kits, also known as emergency trauma packs, are similar to first aid kits but contain trauma dressings, gauze, chest seals, and tourniquets to help stop severe bleeding. Activists say it will help victims of violent crime as well as those involved in road traffic accidents or workplace accidents, which can be especially useful in rural areas where ambulance response times are slow.

Birmingham Yardley MP Jess Phillips said he supports Bairds’ request that the kit be distributed nationwide.

Working with Lynne and now seeing the benefits of this kit, she said, she will try to find the right legislation to include at least a minimal review of the need for a bleeding control kit.

Obviously we should all focus on ending knife crime, but the two are not mutually exclusive. We had to respond to the world we live in. If a child gets stabbed, there is a bleeding control kit nearby.

