



Ploughshare, a company looking for new and inspiring uses for government inventions, plans to increase its innovation pool by working extensively across the MOD and opening its services to other government departments. Science and technology and the potential to improve people’s lives and England’s prosperity.

As the UK is investing more in government science than ever before, the Plowshares 10-year plan includes the goal of bringing to market hundreds of technologies that will create total added value (GVA), exports and jobs for the UK economy.

This strategy is only part of the many changes that Ploughshare is making as part of a relaunch that takes on a new purpose and ambition to thrive more government innovation.

Sir Patrick Vallance, Chief Scientific Adviser to the Government, said:

It is important to support and encourage innovation in the UK’s leading scientists and engineers. The commercialization feature of Plowshares allows us to continue to use new technologies that have tangible and beneficial impacts on our society.

Defense Secretary Jeremy Quinn said:

Ploughshare is a prime example of innovation driven by a new defense and security industry strategy that empowers industry expertise while increasing skills and jobs across the UK.

The UK is a science and technology powerhouse, and support for companies like Ploughshare is greatly enhanced by a $6.6 billion investment in research and development.

Hetti Barkworth-Nanton, CEO of Ploughshare, said:

Ploughshare has over 15 years of experience in the commercialization of government-owned intellectual assets.

Over the past 12 months, we have significantly changed our approach, both in identifying new technologies and accelerating mass adoption of game-changing innovations.

Just like the quality of innovation Plowshare is currently bringing to market, the pace has grown exponentially.

Since its inception, Ploughshare has already achieved a total added value of over 117 million and exports of 152 million, and plans to significantly increase it over the next 10 years.

With the relaunch, Ploughshare has released a new impact report outlining the UK government’s renewed focus on enabling science to deliver genuine prosperity to the economy, our societies, people’s lives and the environment. Hetty continues:

Our new innovation pipeline looks more exciting than ever, and aiming for business to deliver impact at a rapid pace will put government science in the hands of users quickly and make a difference in society as a whole.

An emphasis on maximizing impact while taking a long-term view of the social good we can create is central to our new purpose.

Dstl’s interim CEO Doug Umbers said:

Dstl scientists are constantly working to develop new concepts and technologies to protect the British military and the public from harm. Plowshare has been an important partner in harnessing many of these inventions to improve Britain’s prosperity.

Whole-owned by Defense Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl), Ploughshare has unique access to a wide range of technologies developed by leading scientists and engineers in the Department of Defense (MOD) and the broader government.

Since its founding in 2005, it has licensed more than 140 innovative technologies and created more than 400 jobs. The Plowshares team has done many projects involving predictive testing for sepsis, which has the potential to save millions of lives per year. technology to recover fingerprints from impossible surfaces that will lead to more gun and knife crime convictions; And control systems that allow unmanned boats to navigate fully autonomously at high speeds will be used to protect our military.

The government’s Defense and Security Industrial Strategy, released earlier this year, noted that MOD will use more Plowshare Innovations Ltd to explore options to accelerate the commercialization of government-controlled dual-use IP, We acknowledge the potential of Plowshares to unlock more intellectual property (IP).

For more information, including impact reports, visit www.ploughshare.co.uk or find Ploughshare at this week’s DSEI trade show.

