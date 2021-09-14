US imposes conditions on fraction of aid to Egypt (US media) | Abdel Fattah el-Sissi News





The United States will withhold $ 130 million in security assistance to Egypt this year, releasing the funds only if the government of President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi ends the prosecution of human rights and human rights organizations. civil society.

Washington has also demanded the release of 16 US prisoners in return for aid, US media reported on Monday.

The US State Department’s move is an apparent compromise amid calls from Democratic lawmakers and rights watchers in President Joe Biden’s administration to keep his promise to have a human rights-focused foreign policy and cut some of the $ 1.3 billion in security assistance the United States provides each year to Egypt, a country it sees as a key ally in the Middle East and Africa North.

While rights groups have called for a complete overhaul of funding, Congress each year passed legislation placing human rights restrictions on $ 300 million in annual aid, forcing the State Department in recent years to seek a waiver, usually citing national security, to justify the release of funds. .

The new Politico site first reported on the administration’s plan on Monday evening, with the Washington Post later reporting details of the conditions. Both news outlets cited unnamed US officials.

It is a mistake. Egypt has 60,000 political prisoners. They are torturing political dissidents, wrote on Twitter Democratic Senator Chris Murphy, who led the lobbying campaign to withhold the full amount of money targeted by Congress.

The administration should have withheld all of the $ 300 million. This half-measure sends a confused message about our commitment to human rights and democracy.

It is a mistake. Egypt has 60,000 political prisoners. They torture political dissidents.

The administration should have withheld all of the $ 300 million. This half-measure sends a confused message about our commitment to human rights and democracy. https://t.co/MqpnsGfRKz

Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) September 14, 2021

Speaking to the Washington Post, a US official defended the move, saying it indicates a break in previous US policy and sends a message to Cairo. State Department and Congressional sources told the newspaper that the additional $ 170 million in aid designated for restriction by Congress would go towards counterterrorism, border security and the fight against the proliferation of weapons.

The Biden administration has yet to officially respond to the information.

No more blank checks

Seth Binder, advocacy director for the Washington, DC-based Middle East Democracy Project, noted that the Biden administration’s decision fell short of even the steps taken by President Donald’s former administration. Trump in 2017 to condition $ 195 million in aid to Egypt.

When put in the same position four years ago, the Trump administration was stronger on human rights in Egypt, Binder tweeted, noting that the move was spurred by the crackdown on organizations non-governmental organizations (NGOs) operating in the country.

The Trump administration then released the funds claiming that Egypt had taken action over the past year in response to specific US concerns. The administration did not withhold additional funds during Trump’s four years in power, with Trump once infamously making el-Sisi as his favorite dictator.

Signaling a break with his predecessor, Biden previously said there were no more blank checks for el-Sisi, who came to power in a 2013 military coup that overthrew President Mohamed. Morsi.

International observers, including the US State Department, have repeatedly accused al-Sisi of cracking down on free speech, extrajudicial killings, arbitrary detention and enforced disappearances.

The government has also been accused of using the controversial court process in Case 173 to routinely crack down on NGOs accused of receiving foreign funds to destabilize the government.

Still, the Egyptian leader found an early opportunity to prove useful to the Biden administration, mediating during a deadly escalation between Israel and Palestine in May.

Officials in the Biden administration have since praised the strategic and constructive partnership with Egypt, once seen as the cornerstone of US policy in the region given its influence in the Arab world, its land border with the Gaza Strip. and its control of the Suez Canal.

A meeting between el-Sisi and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday, the first public meeting between leaders of neighboring countries in more than 10 years, was seen as another coup for US relations. -Egyptian.

Bait and switch

By conditioning only part of the US aid, Sarah Leah Whitson, executive director of Democracy for the Arab World Now (DAWN), accused the Biden administration of dodging a more substantial relationship reset.

Partially conditioning military aid to #Egypt is a failed strategy that has lasted for decades, she wrote on Twitter. Successive administrations always find a way to bait and change, while avoiding a fundamental challenge as to why we are giving a cent in aid to this brutal government.

Critics have also said the conditions reported on the $ 130 million are not broad enough.

In a statement, DAWN program director John Hursh accused the Biden administration of offering cover to el-Sisi, comparing the decision to ending US support for Saudi Arabia’s offensive operations in Yemen, an distinction that the Biden administration has not yet clearly defined.

Much like Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, President Sisi has all the assurances he needs that not much will change in this new administration, Hursh said.

Partially conditioning military aid to #Egypt is a failed strategy that has been going on for decades now. Successive administrations always find a way to bait and change, while avoiding a fundamental challenge as to why we are giving a dime in aid to this brutal government https://t.co/7TsfezgeRu

Sarah Leah Whitson (@ sarahleah1) September 14, 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/9/14/us-to-place-conditions-on-fraction-of-aid-to-egypt-us-media The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos