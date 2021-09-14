Rishi Sunak Blesses Foreign Companies That Take Over British Companies | technology sector





Rishi Sunak has blessed the multi-billion-dollar trend of foreign private equity firms acquiring British companies.

The Finance Minister spoke at the inauguration of Treasury Connect, an event aimed at bringing together fast-growing tech businesses with investors and politicians to fuel innovation in areas such as fintech and life sciences.

Sunak explained the trend for overseas buyers to target UK companies, saying supermarket Morrisons will be the latest to drop in the fall.

I would see it as a sign of confidence in Britain. Good news for our economy.

Dealogic figures show that foreign private equity investors invested nearly $25 billion in UK companies between early 2021 and mid-August. That’s $30 billion in 2019, up from $28 billion in 2020 as a whole. This figure was more than $42 billion when minority stakes are taken into account. , since Dealogic started tracking data in 2005.

The UK’s fourth-largest supermarket chain, Morrisons, is close to being acquired by US private equity group Clayton, Dubilier & Rice for $7 billion, while private equity owner Cobham has agreed to acquire defense firm Ultra Electronics for $2.6 billion. I did.

Households that private equity has already taken over since the outbreak of the pandemic include supermarket group Asda, roadside assistance company AA, infrastructure company John Laing and insurance company LV.

The Prime Minister welcomed this trend at an event at the Olympic Village in Stratford, East London, launching a movement to drive more investment in high-tech companies.

Sunak focused heavily on technology during his tenure with the Treasury Department’s policy to make the UK a science superpower.

This includes the launch of the Future Fund, in which the government will take stakes in more than 150 companies, new data released on Tuesday.

It includes technical champions as well as kombucha beverage makers, custom shipyards, and knitting and crochet suppliers.

The fund includes ringpence 375 million for investments in game-changing groundbreaking technologies.

Sunak said the government is creating conditions for the UK to attract tech businesses that can compete with Silicon Valley giants.

He said this is happening not only through the Future Fund, but also through political incentives to help pension funds to invest in riskier, faster-growing businesses, helping them access finance through initiatives like Treasury Connect.

But he declined to comment on US company Nvidia’s $29 billion acquisition of Cambridge-based Arm.

Arm is already owned by Japan’s SoftBank, but the proposed Nvidia deal has raised fears about whether investments and jobs will remain in the UK.

When asked if he would welcome SoftBank to list Arm in the UK if the Nvidia deal breaks down, Sunak said he couldn’t comment on the ongoing process, but generally wants to make the UK an attractive place for companies to go public.

Sunak has already decided to relax the stock market listing rules, hoping London will be able to compete for a lucrative and prestigious tech champion.

The takeaway app Deliveroos listing helped Sunak launch its policy, and life sciences group Oxford Nanopore, where DNA sequencing technology was introduced by the UK government and used to track virus variants, has since released a 2.4 billion London float.

