Canterbury mother and daughter charged in connection with Capitol Hill riot – NBC Connecticut

A mother and daughter from Canterbury were arrested in connection with the riot at the United States Capitol on January 6.

Carla Krzywicki, 19, and Jean Lavin, 56, both of Canterbury, were arrested on Tuesday following a criminal complaint filed by the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Dozens of officers were injured in the riot and five people ultimately died. Lawmakers were sent to hide from the crowds during the siege.

The complaint documenting the arrest says the FBI received advice that included photographs from Krzywickis’ Facebook account of her and Lavin posing outside the United States Capitol as well as inside the Capitol.

The complaint states that a photo appears to have been taken in the northwest entrance hallway on the first floor of the Capitol.

He also indicates that the FBI found a video which shows them climbing a bicycle rack placed against the terraces of the Capitol, allowing access to the building.

Lavin, according to the complaint, carried a sign saying Trump won on one side and don’t allow 7 Cheating States to hijack our election! the other.

The rally that day turned violent as supporters of then-President Dondal Trump forced their way into the building, disrupting President Joe Bidens’ certification of victory.

They were accused of entering or remaining in a building or restricted land; disorderly and disruptive driving in a building or on a restricted site; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parade, demonstrate or picket in a Capitol building.

The FBI interviewed Lavin at her home and she said that she and Krzywicki took a bus from Norwich to Washington, DC on January 6, the bus got lost and they arrived after Trump and her and her daughter’s speech followed the crowd to the Capitol, went and the panes of doors and windows were already damaged, according to the complaint.

Krzywicki told investigators the trip was arranged by a local Facebook group and that she and her mother were on Capitol Hill for about half an hour, left and returned for about 20 minutes. After her mother fell, that’s when they both decided to leave the area, according to the complaint.

She also told authorities that she posted a photo on Facebook, but then deleted it because it seemed like a bad idea to leave it out.

They are scheduled to appear today before US trial judge Robert A. Richardson in Hartford.

More than 600 people face federal charges in the riot that injured dozens of officers and sent lawmakers underground. Five people ultimately died, including Trump supporter Ashli ​​Babbitt, who was shot and killed by police as she attempted to break into a lobby of the House bedroom. Several police officers committed suicide later.

Hundreds of people have been charged with misdemeanors for illegally entering the Capitol, but hundreds more face more serious felony charges, including assault, obstructing formal proceedings or conspiring.

