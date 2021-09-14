UK border bill warns UN representative that it could criminalize Afghan refugees | Immigration and Asylum





The UNHCR chief in London said the introduction of new nationality and border laws could criminalize Afghans fleeing the Taliban.

Britain’s UNHCRS representative, Rossella Pagliuchi-Lor, told lawmakers that the government could end up imprisoning Afghans seeking refuge in the UK because they traveled by illegal routes.

Pagliuchi-Lor, who was present on the Interior Selection Committee, said: To be honest, I find it ironic that the very people we are discussing now, or the very people who felt we were so greatly affected when we saw them hanging from planes in Kabul, were do. If they had extracted themselves and made it here, they could potentially face up to four years in prison if the bill were a law, and then they would be the subject of several attempts to return them to other countries.

She said: There’s something ironic about the way we care so much about them while they’re there, but I’m prepared to not consider them when they come to England.

The bill’s stated goals, at the commission level, are to make the asylum system more equitable, deter illegal entry into the UK and eliminate those who do not have the right to be in the UK.

Also, anyone entering the UK by illegal route, such as a small boat across the strait, will be found disallowed and sentenced to up to four years in prison, cannot rely on public funds and is barred from joining family members. do.

UNHCR argues that the bill would create a discriminatory second-level system of asylum in violation of the 1951 Refugee Convention.

The committee’s witnesses said that the existing government’s plan to assist refugees from the country, which began in April,’s Afghan immigration and assistance policy and Afghan resettlement plan, turned out to be inaccessible. In some cases, applicants hiding in Afghanistan have to re-submit their applications, an eyewitness said.

An Interior Ministry spokeswoman said the resettlement plan for Afghan citizens would protect those identified as endangered and in need of assistance. It is one of the UK’s most ambitious resettlement initiatives and will welcome around 5,000 people in the first year and up to 20,000 in the next few years.

Our new immigration plan will fix the broken asylum system and welcome people through this safe and legal route, while preventing abuse of the system and cracking down on illegal entry and related crimes.

Refugee Council chief executive Enver Solomon said in a speech to the Interior Ministry promising to welcome Afghan refugees warmly because of the department’s promise to provide a hostile environment for those who entered the UK illegally. said it can

So the challenge it creates is to provide an Operation Warm Welcome that is going to do something else. [from the hostile environment] As a result, it gets really difficult.

James Jamieson, president of the Association of Local Governments, said local authorities are facing serious problems in quickly accepting Afghan refugees currently in hotels. Many are large families of 6-7 people and will need a large home that is in short supply in most countries. The biggest problem is housing, he said.

He said ministers must provide the committee with adequate resources to accommodate Afghan refugees. The problem, for example, is the fact that renting a four-bedroom house in Surrey costs significantly more than renting a four-bedroom house in Barnsley, given true dispersion across the United States. , he said.

One pragmatic approach could mean moving into a house that isn’t ideally large, since a large family is better off spending an extra month or two at a hotel. He also suggested that refugees could move into vacant Pentagon housing.

