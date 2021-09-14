Al-Qaeda could rebuild in Afghanistan in one or two years, say US officials





Al Qaeda could rebuild itself inside Afghanistan within one to two years, senior intelligence officials said Tuesday, noting that some members of the terror group had already returned to the country.

Earlier this year, senior Pentagon officials said al Qaeda could recover in two years, then told lawmakers after the fall of the Afghan government that they were revising that timeline.

The new timetable is not a radical change, but reflects the reality that the Taliban have limited ability to control the borders of Afghanistan. While the Taliban have long fought the Islamic State affiliate, they are established allies of Al Qaeda. Although the Taliban pledged in the February 2020 peace deal with the United States not to allow Afghanistan to be used by terrorist groups, analysts have said such promises ring hollow.

The current assessment is likely one to two years for Al Qaeda to build up some capacity to at least threaten the homeland, Defense Intelligence Agency director Lieutenant-General Scott D. Berrier said on Tuesday. at the annual Intelligence and National Security Summit. .

David S. Cohen, deputy director of the CIA, said the difficult part of the timing issue was when Al-Qaeda or the Islamic State affiliate in Afghanistan would have the capacity to go and strike the homeland before they did. be able to be detected.

The CIA is closely monitoring some potential Al Qaeda movements into Afghanistan, Cohen said.

Mr. Cohen has not identified any specific members of al Qaeda who have returned to Afghanistan since the fall of the US-backed government. But former Osama bin Laden security chief Amin al Haq, who served with bin Laden in the Battle of Tora Bora, was seen on video returning to Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province last month. .

On Monday, speaking at the same conference, Avril D. Haines, director of national intelligence, said Afghanistan was not the greatest terrorist threat to the United States. Yemen, Somalia, Syria and Iraq, she said, all pose greater threats.

The CIA will need to increase its reliance on remote intelligence gathering, in so-called operations on the horizon, Cohen said. He added that the agency hoped to do its job, including rebuilding networks of informants closer to Afghanistan. We will also look for ways to work within the horizon, where possible, he said.

This intelligence gathering in Afghanistan will need to be stepped up, General Berrier said, at the same time as the agencies improve their ability to monitor China and Russia.

We were thinking about ways to get back to Afghanistan with all kinds of sources, the general said. But he added: We have to be careful to balance these very scarce resources with this pivot to China and to Russia.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/09/14/us/politics/al-qaeda-afghanistan.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos