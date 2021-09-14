Investors threaten to ‘draw capital’ to M&A regulators as UK Gov gets hands on technology. – TechCrunch





A new survey of the industry shows that UK competition regulators are terrifying UK tech investors with an implicit threat to crack down on startup M&A.

The Digital Economy Coalition (Coadec) think tank released a survey of more than 50 leading investors as the UK Treasury Secretary joins the tech industry today at a “Chatham House” style event. The new Digital Market Unit (DMU) from the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) draws capital to the prospect of becoming an overall economic regulator by chance. Investors are concerned after the CMA recommended that the DMU be given ‘extended powers’ with respect to M&A transaction investigations.

Controversy is brewing around DMU. As DMU becomes increasingly likely to block acquisitions of tech startups by US companies, especially for national security reasons.

In the Coadec survey, half of investors said they would significantly cut their investment in UK startups if exits were restricted, and an additional 22.5% said they would completely stop investing in UK startups in a more stringent regulatory environment.

Additionally, 60% of investors surveyed thought that UK regulators had only a basic understanding of the startup market, and 22.2% thought regulators had no understanding of the tech startup market at all.

Coadec says conservative estimates suggest that the UK government’s DMU proposal could cut venture capital flows into the UK by $2.2 billion, potentially reducing UK economic growth by $770 million.

Coadec Executive Director Dom Hallas said of the report: Startups thrive in a competitive marketplace. But nurturing an ecosystem means knowing where to intervene and when not to intervene. The data shows that the current offer risks missing some bad behavior in some areas, such as the B2B market, as well as creating unnecessary barriers in other areas, such as M&A. Crucially, even regulators honestly don’t have much confidence in proposing this.

The findings came when Prime Minister Rishi Sunak convened a Treasury Connect conference in London today. The conference featured a “listening process” designed for CEOs and VCs of the UK’s largest tech companies to reach the industry.

However, at a post-event press conference, Sunak deferred the survey results, citing research by Professor Jason Furman, chair of the Digital Competition Expert Panel. To date, there are no false positives in decision making. Sunak said the system is looking at this to balance.

In addition, a statement released by the Treasury said today that more than one-fifth of the UK’s metropolises are currently employed in the tech sector and that 11.2 billion people were invested last year, setting a new investment record. .

Sunak also said the Future Fund, which supported UK-based tech companies with convertible loans during the pandemic, has transferred stakes in more than 150 high-growth companies to UK taxpayers.

These include Vaccitech PLC, which co-invented the COVID-19 vaccine with the University of Oxford, better known as the AstraZeneca vaccine, which has a presence in 170 countries worldwide. The Future fund also invested in Century Tech, an edtech startup that uses AI to personalize children’s learning.

The UK Government has continued the 375 Million Future Fund: Breakthrough Initiative since July this year with the goal of becoming R&D-intensive, high-growth companies.

A Codecs survey found that 70% of investors think that when UK regulators design their rules of competition, they only think about incumbents, not startups or future innovations.

However, surveys show that London is still as highly rated as California as an attractive destination for startups and investors.

