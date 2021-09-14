What can the motivations of terrorists teach us about Afghanistan? – VCU news





By David Slipher L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs

With the United States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan, a new power vacuum could create an unstable environment conducive to increased terrorism. David Webber, Deputy Chairman of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness at the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at VCU, specializes in the psychology of radicalization and de-radicalization of terrorism. He spoke with the Wilder School about the universal variables related to the radicalization of terrorists, his ongoing research on the ground and the situation unfolding in Afghanistan.

Radicalization and deradicalization

There are three universal variables that apply to the radicalization of terrorists, regardless of geography and culture, Webber said: need, narrative and network.

Need refers to an individual’s desire to have importance or meaning in their life; the narrative identifies possible ways in which significance can be achieved (such as using violence to achieve political change); network includes the social conditioning and validation that comes from peer groups.

“People often join terrorist organizations or support violent extremism because they see it as a way to feel meaningful or important – to feel that it will make their life in one way or another,” said Webber. “And so that often gets people there, but we also recognize that there are many different paths a person can take to make them feel important and meaningful. Integration into a specific social network or exposure to extremist narratives determines whether a person chooses violent or non-violent options.

Just as these psychological components can lead to participation in violent groups, replacing need, narrative and network with positive factors can help de-radicalize individuals and help them recover from terrorism, in a sense. Deradicalization doesn’t get as much attention or resources as terrorism prevention, especially in the United States – something Webber seeks to help change.

On the roof of a mosque in the Philippines, David Webber, assistant professor of homeland security and emergency preparedness and deputy chair of the program, explains his research to survey participants. (Courtesy of David Webber)

Webber has done extensive research into the motivations of terrorist groups, including German neo-Nazis, the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam in Sri Lanka, and Islamist fundamentalism and extremism in the Philippines, Mali and Indonesia. At Wilder School, he currently teaches Homeland Security 101 and Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness 502: Survey of Terrorism.

“In my terrorism classes, I put a lot of emphasis on domestic terrorism and a lot of these issues, because I think… the career that our students are going to embark on deals with these issues,” said Webber.

De-radicalization programs around the world often include psychological counseling, vocational training, education, group therapy and visits from family members, but there are few similar initiatives integrated at the national level.

“In the United States, the average prison sentence for someone convicted of terrorism is around 13 and a half years,” Webber said. “At some point, these prisoners will be released into society. If we are to reduce this threat even further, we want to make sure that once they are released from prison, they will no longer be interested in violence.

Refugee search

Surveys are Webber’s primary tool, and he researches populations at risk of participating in terrorism as well as actual members of terrorism – individuals who are incarcerated or those who wish to leave the group of which they are a part.

In the Philippines, for example, he investigated Muslim populations who, as a minority, might be predisposed to feel threatened, humiliated and insignificant, all of which can lead to violent extremism. In Germany, he used his connections with a colleague working on the deradicalization, or disengagement scene, to interview former neo-Nazis.

More recently, Webber and his colleagues have researched Syrian refugees living in Lebanon, Jordan, Turkey, and Iraq. His team designed surveys to explore the extent to which these refugees adopted violent and extremist Islamist beliefs, their interest in settling in Western countries, and the relationships between these variables.

“In the United States, the average prison sentence for someone convicted of terrorism is around 13 and a half years. At some point, these prisoners will be released into society. If we are to reduce this threat even further, we want to make sure that once they are released from prison, they will no longer be interested in violence.

Webber’s investigation reveals that the popular narrative that immigrant refugees bring with them violence and terrorism is largely unfounded. Most of the refugees interviewed were more interested in returning home, and those who wished to travel to Western countries were less politically and ideologically extreme in their beliefs.

“Previous research has actually shown that when there is an influx of refugees into a new country, there is violence, but it is primarily violence against refugees as opposed to violence perpetrated by refugees. Said Webber.

However, the continued violence against refugees can actually lead to a dangerous cycle that can radicalize their beliefs and lead to extremism. So even if the targeted refugees did not come to a country with the thought of violence in mind, repeated domestic hostility can trigger such behaviors.

The situation in Afghanistan

Even as the Taliban take control of Afghanistan, they face competition and power struggles with other extremist groups, like ISIS-K, which claimed responsibility for the airport bombings. from Kabul last month. The abrupt withdrawal of US troops could lead to more extremism in the region, encouraging other groups, Webber said.

“The Taliban can present the current situation as if they are successful in eliminating the United States, in gaining freedom after 20 years of fighting and the plan to establish a religious government,” said Webber. “If you are someone in the region who is like-minded and wants to live in a society without Western influence, governed by Islamic law, you might see this as a success. And you might see that as a demonstration that this kind of government is really possible. “

This perceived victory has the potential to inspire new terrorist activity inside the United States. Individuals who are not necessarily part of a terrorist organization like ISIS or al-Qaida can be encouraged by the situation in Afghanistan and, subsequently, launch their own attacks at the national level.

Based on her research, Webber may also envision a refugee crisis in Afghanistan, especially if the Taliban reestablishes their repressive regime against women and progressives. In this situation, Afghan refugees would leave the country out of fear, only to encounter hostility from neighboring countries due to resource constraints and cultural differences.

He sees the situation in Afghanistan as important to his students and that he learns from it, especially given the way our society collects information.

“We all have some understanding of what terrorism is because we are exposed to it and we see it on the news,” Webber said. “But these representations are not always valid. And they are often very politicized. And so the view we have … of terrorism can be very skewed. “

An earlier version of this story posted on the Wilder School website under the title What Can Terrorist Motivations Tell Us About Afghanistan?

Subscribe to VCU News

Subscribe to VCU News at newsletter.vcu.edu and receive a selection of stories, videos, photos, news clips and event listings delivered to your inbox.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.vcu.edu/article/2021/09/what-can-the-motivations-of-terrorists-teach-us-about-afghanistan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos