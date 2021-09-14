Why is Britain still bound by dirty energy? | letter





I was delighted to read your article exposing the government’s bias against genuine renewable energy (British ministers meet with fossil fuel companies 9 times more often than clean energy companies, 10 September). Despite the climate and biodiversity crisis we face, the dirty energy industry still has full control over the Boris Johnson government.

Over the past year, Johnson has repeatedly pledged to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss. However, the UK remains Europe’s top subsidiary of biomass electricity, which is produced by logging our planet’s forests and burning trees in power plants. Despite opposition from scientists, the community and public interest groups, huge funds are flowing to Drax and others because the UK has mis-defined biomass energy as green. The reality is that burning trees for electricity, like burning fossil fuels, releases huge amounts of heat-trapping carbon dioxide into the atmosphere and exacerbates climate change. It also results in the deforestation of forests we have to suck up and store carbon, threaten wildlife, harm vulnerable communities, and emit lethal air pollution.

An even bigger scandal is that the UK government looks set to rely much more on burning biomass over the next few years. Scientists warn that 1 million species are threatened with extinction and that greenhouse gas emissions must be cut in half within 10 years to avoid climate disasters. But instead of doing everything it can to change direction, the government continues to reach out to lobbyists who are on the wrong side of science.

Now that this scandal is coming to light, the UK government must immediately turn its billions of dollars in dirty biomass electricity subsidies into real renewable energies like wind and solar. Doing so will not only ensure emission reductions at a fraction of the cost, but will also create billions of dollars of economic value and more jobs. Elly Pepper Natural Resources Defense Council

Got an opinion on what you read in Guardian today? Email us your letter and we will consider publishing it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2021/sep/14/why-is-the-uk-still-in-thrall-to-dirty-energy The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos