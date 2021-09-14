U.S. military branches set deadline for members to be vaccinated against Covid-19





The deadlines set by the services follow the announcement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in late August that all members of the U.S. military service must be vaccinated after the Pfizer / BioNTech coronavirus vaccine received full clearance from the Food and Drug Administration.

The U.S. military will require all active duty military personnel to be vaccinated by Dec.15, 2021, and all National Guard soldiers to be vaccinated by June 30, 2022, the military said in a released statement. Tuesday.

The military said soldiers who do not comply and do not have a pending or approved exemption request could face “suspension and relief,” could be removed from lists of potential promotions within the military. military or could receive reprimands, which may be an “end of career,” the military statement said. The punishment for not receiving a vaccine by the deadline varies depending on the soldier’s rank in the military.

Commanders, command sergeant majors, first sergeants and officers, all considered managerial positions in the army, who do not get vaccinated and do not have an exemption request will be “suspended and lightened ‘they refuse to comply,’ the statement read.

The US Air Force has also set deadlines for when its personnel should be vaccinated. The Air Force will require active duty military personnel to be fully immunized by November 2, 2021. Air Force National Guard and Air Force Reserve personnel must be immunized by November 2, 2021. December 2021, according to an Air Force statement on September 3. .

The US Navy will require that all active duty members be fully vaccinated by Nov. 28, 2021 and that all Navy Reserve members be vaccinated by Dec. 28, 2021, the Navy said in a statement. August 21.

Active-duty members of the US Marine Corps must also be vaccinated by Nov. 28 and Reservists should be vaccinated by Dec. 28, according to a US Marine Corps statement.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin initially announced plans to make Covid-19 vaccines mandatory for all service members by mid-August, but said he would wait until one of the vaccines is fully cleared by the FDA or mid-September to formalize the requirement. . After the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine was fully licensed in August, it sent a note making vaccination mandatory and asking all of these services to come up with their own implementation plans.

“After careful consultation with medical experts and military leaders, and with the support of the President, I have determined that mandatory vaccination against coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) is necessary to protect the Force and defend the people American, “Austin wrote in an Aug. 25 memo.

He added: “To defend this nation, we need a healthy and ready force.”

