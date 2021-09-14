Prime Minister establishes fall-winter Covid plan





Boosters, tests and updated public health advice will help keep the virus under control over the next few months. Prepare Plan B to protect the NHS if needed PM continues to warn that the pandemic is not over and the public needs to be vigilant.

The prime minister today laid out a government plan to manage the coronavirus throughout the fall and winter.

Thanks to the incredible success of vaccination programs, data continue to show that the link between cases, hospitalizations and deaths has significantly weakened.

In the UK, hospitalizations due to coronavirus have remained relatively stable over the past month.

And while deaths increased at the beginning of the summer, they remained well below the level of previous waves.

During the fall and winter, the government will aim to maintain this progress by:

Building defenses through drug intervention Identifying and isolating positive cases to limit transmission NHS and social welfare advising people on how to protect themselves and others Seeking an international approach

Vaccines will continue to be our first line of defense. All those vaccinated during Phase 1 of the vaccine program (priority groups 1 to 9) will be given a booster jab to boost immunity in the most vulnerable groups during the winter, starting this month.

The testing, tracking, and quarantine program will continue to do important work with symptomatic PCR testing throughout the fall and winter.

Lateral flow testing will also remain free, but will end later as our response to the virus changes and is expected to be at the expense of individuals and businesses. Governments will be broadly involved in change before it happens.

The legal obligation to self-quarantine for those who test positive and those who have not been vaccinated will continue, and financial assistance to self-quarantine for certain benefits will remain in its current form until the end of March.

The NHS will continue to receive the support it needs, announcing an additional 5.4 billion over the next six months alone to combat the coronavirus.

The public will be provided with ongoing guidance on how to protect themselves and each other, including getting fresh air, wearing a face covering in crowded and enclosed places where they come into contact with people they would not normally meet, getting tested and self-isolating if necessary. . .

Our strict border policies will remain in place, and genome sequencing capabilities will improve so scientists can update vaccines to defeat new strains.

As the prime minister stepped in, autumn and winter could present new challenges and it is difficult to predict with certainty the path of the virus.

Therefore, as the public expects, various Plan B measures will be under consideration to help control the spread of the virus while minimizing economic and social damage.

Plan B includes:

Introduces mandatory vaccine-only Covid health certification in certain hazardous situations. Face coverings are legally mandatory in certain settings, such as on public transport and in shops. In case of increased risk level, communicate clearly and urgently to the public.

Governments may also consider asking people to work from home again if necessary, but a final decision will be made at the time based on up-to-date data recognizing the additional disruption it causes to individuals and businesses.

The Minister decides to implement these measures only when necessary, and risks overwhelming the NHS with a variety of indicators and indicators.

Plan B recognizes the success of immunization programs, meaning that small-scale interventions that are far less disruptive can have a far greater impact in reducing the spread.

The prime minister has promised to do everything necessary to protect the NHS, but stressed that the combined efforts of the public and the vaccination program mean we can avoid Plan B and protect our freedoms for months to come.

