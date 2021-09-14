Amazon to Hire 125,000 US Workers at Raised Hourly Wages | Retail News





Like many businesses in the United States, Amazon has seen increased demand for goods collide with labor market constraints, leading the retail giant to attract workers with higher wages and bonuses. students.

E-commerce giant Amazon plans to hire an additional 125,000 U.S. workers with a starting salary of between $ 18 and $ 22.50 an hour, the company said on Tuesday.

The 125,000 new jobs encompass full-time and part-time positions in the delivery and transportation operations of retail giants, the company said in a press release, and are in addition to 40,000 new offerings. jobs in businesses and technology that Amazon announced earlier this month.

The company saw record sales as Americans turned to online shopping out of necessity and boredom during the coronavirus pandemic. Amazon reported net income of $ 21.3 billion last year.

Now, more than a year and a half after the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in the United States, Amazon sales figures show Americans are still clicking add to cart. The company said its net sales rose 27% to $ 113.1 billion in the second quarter of 2021, from $ 88.9 billion in the second quarter of 2020.

But like many businesses in the United States, Amazon has seen increased demand for goods hit by labor constraints. Job openings in the country hit an all-time high of 10.9 million in July, according to data from the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, but many of those jobs are unfilled.

This has led many companies to increase the stake by offering sign-up bonuses, increasing hourly wages, and offering more comprehensive benefits to attract workers.

Amazon said Tuesday it is offering a $ 3,000 signing bonus to the latest round of logistics workers it plans to hire.

This is not the first time this year that the company has raised wages and offered bonuses in an attempt to hire.

In May, Amazon announced it was increasing his hourly wage to $ 17 an hour and hiring 75,000 workers while offering a sign-up bonus of $ 1,000.

The announcement came a month after Amazon employees at a factory in Bessemer, Alabama, voted against joining the Retail, Wholesale and Department Stores (RWDSU) in the part of a process closely watched by labor rights activists and the company itself.

After the defeat, the RWDSU said it would challenge the results of the Bessemer vote with the United States’ National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), claiming in a press release that Amazon illegally interfered with the protected rights of employees in s ” engage in union activities.

In August, an NLRB official said the Bessemer union vote should be redone and the board should decide whether it will order another vote soon.

