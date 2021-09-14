UK leads WHO network to advocate for sugar and calorie reduction





Yesterday (13 September) at the WHO Regional Committee for Europe, Britain’s Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty said the framework would invite countries across Europe to take action to reduce sugar and calorie intake.

The UK government, which recently left the European Union, said the WHO EU region, which includes around 50 countries, covers a much broader scope beyond the framework of the European Commission’s actions.

The UK has world-leading expertise in HFSS restrictions.

Announcing the initiative, the UK government said it had agreed to use its world-leading expertise in domestic sugar and calorie reduction to support the efforts of its European neighbors.

Health and Social Services Minister Sajid Javid said: “It is a testament to the success of our pioneering efforts in the UK to help people eat healthier.” The food industry will reduce obesity, relieve pressure on healthcare, and increase resilience against COVID-19 and all future epidemics to reduce sugar and calories in products.”

The UK Public Health Authority (PHE) introduced a voluntary goal to reduce sugar, salt and calories in 2014. Subsequent policies were built on this foundation, including the country’s Child Obesity Program and plans to introduce stricter limits on high fat, sugar and salt (HFSS). Marketing and Promotion.

New HFSS rules in the UK impose media and promotional restrictions on ‘unhealthy’ products. Bulk promotions such as Buy 1 Get 1 Free and Buy 2 Get 1 Deal are no longer accepted for these items. HFSS products are prohibited from being placed in secondary promotional locations in stores such as end-of-aisle displays, store entrances and checkout counters. Marketing of the HFSS SKU is no longer accepted on digital and pre-watershed TVs.

The Department of Health and Social Care’s new Office for Health Improvement and Disparities, launched on October 1, will lead ongoing national efforts to improve and raise the quality of the nation’s health. You will be responsible for combating obesity, improving mental health and promoting physical activity. .

We hope that these restrictions will help consumers reduce their consumption of HFSS products in the UK. However, it is expected to incur economic costs, and it met with strong opposition from the Food and Beverage Federation and Advertising Association. IRI estimates that the new regulations will put 1.1 billion food and beverage sales at risk per year.

HFSS Marketing pre-watershed and online banned in UK / Pic: GettyImages-Lisa5201A Secret to Success?

The UK government says good progress has been made on its ongoing initiative to challenge the food industry to tackle obesity and reduce the sugar and calories in the foods most commonly consumed by children.

According to figures from the Department of Health and Social Care, an average of 13% less sugar in breakfast cereals, yogurt and fromage fries.

Still, critics argue that Britain’s progress is too slow. A study published last month found that the top 10 food companies operating in the U.S. made little progress in improving the nutritional quality of their products over the past four years.

Led by Dr Lauren Bandy and colleagues from the Nuffield Department of Population Health at the University of Oxford, the study evaluated products made by the top 10 food and beverage companies between 2015 and 2018.

There is little evidence that the current recommended targets have made a significant difference, and without more policy action and transparent monitoring and evaluation systems, no meaningful change is likely, said Dr. Bandy.

Overall, the number of products classified as health products increased slightly, from 46% in 2015 to 47% in 2018. Sales considered healthy also increased from 44% in 2015 to 51% in 2015. 2018. Researchers say this is largely due to sugar reduction efforts in the soft drink category ahead of the introduction of the 2018 sugar levy.

Dr. Bandy said advances in soft drinks have demonstrated what can be achieved through restructuring and the effectiveness of financial policy instruments to spur action.

We know that the food and beverage industry must enhance and improve the nutritional quality of their products to see a reduction in the diet-related diseases needed by the population. Our research shows that so far not much has been done to improve the health of home brands owned by leading companies, except for soft drinks, which are taxed to encourage lower sugar levels. The current focus on voluntary mononutrient reconstitution goals may want to be reconsidered by policy makers, she suggested.

Some health activists argue that fiscal measures such as a sugar tax have made the restructuring go faster and faster than voluntary efforts. / Pic: GettyImages-Nitiphonphat

While some health activists believe that policy instruments like taxation will move the needle faster and faster in restructuring the HFSS, others emphasize that the UK is actually taking a more interventionist approach than many of its global counterparts.

Chris Whitehouse, chairman and MMD of Whitehouse Communications, who specializes in UK and EU food regulation and public health policy and led the national obesity awareness week, has suggested that there is no ‘better choice’ than the UK to lead Europe’s sugar and calorie reduction network . .

A better option than the UK would be to unite the country and take a pan-European approach to the growing health crisis of obesity. Over the past few years, the UK has taken a proactive and pragmatic approach to taking a holistic view of the inevitably causes of dangerous weight gain, such as a lack of early nutrition education and access to sports and exercise equipment, and taking preventative measures accordingly. ‘” Whitehouse said today.

We hope to create broader measures and policies that reflect the complex and sensitive nature of obesity. It is an approach that is as accessible and educationally resourceful as it is to empathize and understand less recognized diseases such as mental health, binge eating disorder and PCOS. – The pervasive problem of food poverty, enabling all consumers and food and beverage producers to build a healthier future.

The need for collective action

The UK government supported the effectiveness of a mostly voluntary approach and emphasized the need to work with the food and beverage industry through the WHO project.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare said in a statement that it would work with the food and beverage industry to reduce the sugar content of products high in fat, salt and sugar, and help combat obesity rates worldwide, making products healthier.

The UK assessment shows that an intergovernmental approach is important as the F&B market is increasingly globalized, integrated and fed by the same international companies. This means collective action on HFSS products will revitalize the food industry, allowing us to do more and do more faster.

Obesity is a global problem and urgent action must be taken to help people live healthier lives. Public Health Secretary Joe Churchill says we start with the food and drink we consume and reduce the unhealthy factors.

Following strong action through our healthy weight strategy, we are delighted that the UK will lead this international network, reshaping its products and promoting healthier food choices for people across Europe.”

The WHO Sugar and Calorie Reduction Network will be launched in the spring of 2022 and the WHO EU will contact Member States requesting membership.

