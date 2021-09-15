



Boris Johnson’s joke that Britain could become Saudi Arabia with Priti Patel’s penal policy has been condemned by opposition politicians as disgusting and new lows.

The prime minister made these remarks, which can be seen in video footage obtained and reported by Business Insider, in a closed speech at a Conservative party fundraising event on September 10.

Priti Patel or Michael Howard, or another hard-line Interior Minister, immortalized the inmates in one of our larger prisons: Johnson told 300 attendees at a luncheon: InterContinental London Park Lane in Mayfair.

As part of his commentary on work on renewable energy, he continued to joke about Britain becoming Saudi Arabia in Patel’s punishment policy. I said last year that Saudi Arabia is the country of the wind. Johnson said that perhaps Saudi Arabia would implement a penal policy under our good interior minister.

Saudi Arabia is one of the most punitive regimes in the world. It is one of the few countries to carry out the death penalty by beheading and has long been accused of serious human rights violations, including torture of activists. The death penalty can be imposed for homosexuality and many drug offenses.

Patel had previously expressed support for the death penalty to deter serious crimes, but has since denied this and suggested that he does not actively support the policy.

Labour’s deputy leader, Angela Raynor, said the prime ministers’ comments were disgusting. She tweeted: “Saudi Arabia beheads its own people, tortures activists exercising their democratic rights, and kills homosexuals. This is disgusting. Just like Boris Johnson behind a closed door, the mask slides and we see what he really thinks.

Alistair Carmichael, spokesperson for Lib Dem’s internal affairs, said the remarks marked a new low for the prime minister. He added. Saudi Arabia’s terrible human rights record is no joke. We have real and serious problems with crime and the rule of law that deserve better than a crude punchline behind closed doors.

British police in the face of PM pay cuts are certainly not going to laugh. Boris Johnson may have respect for his friends in the Saudi dictatorship, but he cannot avoid the fact that his Conservative government is woefully failing to do what it actually does to prevent crime.

In January, Politico reported that Johnson made a similar joke while talking to 250 business leaders. Downing Street denied making the comment and said it was completely bullshit.

Prime Minister Johnson praised the private sector’s role in the pandemic in a speech at the event, the first large Conservative party fundraising event since the pandemic began.

And who invented the vaccine, guys? Was it produced in the laboratory of the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare? Was it the UK Public Health Service? Was it the NHS? no! No, it wasn’t. No, it was the private sector, it was a pharmaceutical giant, and it was the British pharmaceutical industry. said the prime minister.

Johnson also boasted that he was the only politician who supported him. [the bankers] We are basically a party that creates businesses and wealth. And paying tribute to the City of London who incarnated here, always supporting great bankers, and mentioning the role of capital in continuing to carry out his level-up agenda.

According to the event brochure, attendees paid up to $500 for a three-course lunch ticket and raised significant sums for the City of London and the Conservative Society of Westminster as well as the Conservative Campaign Headquarters and other organizations.

We asked Downing Street for comment.

