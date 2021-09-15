The world’s first eco-friendly submarine to win the UK’s largest clean water competition





Green submarines and shipping charging points powered by offshore wind turbines will receive a share of the 23 million R&D competition. The Minister of Oceans supports the opening of the UK’s greenest cruise terminal, as the UK plans to eliminate all emissions from shipments by 2050.

The first green submarine research is a 23-million government-funded R&D competition announced today (15 September 2021) by Greenwich’s Transport Minister Grant Shapps as part of the Greenest London International Shipping Week. named one of the 55 award-winning projects of

Announced as part of the Prime Minister’s Ten Plans for the Green Industrial Revolution, the Clean Ocean Demonstration will advance the government’s commitment to a commercially operational zero-emissions carbon footprint by 2025, create hundreds of highly skilled jobs across the UK and create a clean ocean We support the development of innovative technologies to establish the UK as a world leader in the field.

A fully automated, pure-positive submarine fleet powered by fully green hydrogen could help clean up an ocean of toxic pollution by collecting microplastics on a pilot route between Glasgow and Belfast. While transporting cargo shipments, the vehicle can significantly save 27 tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions in the first year of operation, and the overall mission is to reduce CO2 emissions by 300 million tonnes as the vehicle grows.

Also among the winners are all electrical charging points connected to offshore wind turbines. The charging point can use 100% renewable energy generated by the turbine to build a powerboat. This could save up to 131,100 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalents (CO2e) emissions per year, equivalent to removing more than 62,000 cars from the road.

It operates with semi-automatic control, similar to roadside electric vehicle charging points. This means sailors can moor, plug in and charge at a wind turbine charging point and then sail.

Announcing the winner of the HMS Albion, a state-of-the-art Royal Navy ship, at Greenwich, the heart of the British ocean, the Transport Minister explains how this is the latest in a series of government initiatives aimed at reducing emissions in the sector. I did. London International Shipping Week includes joining other countries in support of the world’s highest absolute zero target for international shipping emissions by 2050.

Transport Minister Grant Shops said:

As a proud island nation built on our marine technology, it is right that we set an example in de-carbonizing this sector and building greener.

The project announced today will transform the UK’s best innovations, existing technologies and infrastructure to reduce emissions, create jobs and move one step closer to decarbonization goals.

This comes as Maritime Minister Robert Cote supports the opening of the UK’s greenest cruise terminal. The Horizon cruise terminal at Southampton Harbor, Europe’s leading cruise turnaround port, is the first to use an innovative combination of solar panel roofs and clean energy shore-powered plug-in charging for ships paving the way for green cruising.

Maritime Minister Robert Court said:

As the cruise sector recovers from the pandemic, it is important that our commitment to the environment is at the heart of everything we do.

Building state-of-the-art green infrastructure at cruise terminals could lead to cleaner cruising, more space for these vessels to anchor, and a net zero by 2050.

Maritime UK Chairman Sarah Kenny said:

We have always been an island of marine pioneers, and today’s competition shows that this will continue for a long time with the potential to dominate the green wave of the future.

With increased investment and close cooperation with governments, our industry may face the challenge of leading British ships in a greener direction.

We still have a long way to go, but today is an important step towards zero.

Dhruv Boruah, Founder and CEO of Oceanways said:

We would like to thank Transport Minister Grant Shapps MP for choosing Oceanways to support the Department of Transport mission to decarbonize shipping and help the Prime Minister’s promise to rebuild it for the better. Time is ticking and we need to radically rethink to create innovative solutions rather than settle for 1% higher efficiencies in existing systems.

It’s not just #JetZero. Oceanways has assembled a world-class team to pioneer #SubZero by creating a new market for net positive underwater transportation systems using zero-emission cargo submarines as an innovative tool to decarbonize shipping and clean up the oceans.

Paul Cairns, Managing Director of MJR Power & Automation, said:

We are delighted to be selected as one of the winners of the Clean Ocean Demonstration Competition to demonstrate our commitment to supporting the decarbonization of offshore operations and world-leading technologies for ocean charging of ships.

The support of DfT and InnovateUK is critical to achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and we are proud to have their support.

Simon Edmonds, Vice President and Chief Business Officer of Innovate UK, said:

As the UK prepares to host COP26 in the maritime city of Glasgow, we are excited to announce funding for this fantastic project in the maritime sector that will help the UK reach its net zero goal.

At this competition we saw a very high level of demand and saw the best UK ideas from all over the UK. The UK not only has a great maritime history, it also has a bright blue future.

This initiative is a follow-up to the government’s previous commitments outlined in a world-leading transport decarbonization plant to seek R&D for autonomous vessel navigation and the establishment of dedicated functions to create zero-emission shipbuilding under the UK Shore’s functions. Action.

Based on DfT, the UK Shore will realize the necessary industrial investment in clean ocean technology, address supply and demand side barriers, and develop infrastructure and consumer confidence in clean ocean technology.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/worlds-first-green-submarine-among-winners-of-the-uks-biggest-clean-maritime-competition The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos