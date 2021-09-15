The new iPhone 13 and everything Apple just announced





The Watch Series 7 is softer, has rounded corners, and is slightly stiffer than the last time. IP6x dust resistance joins the series staple 50M water resistance. Apple says crack-resistant glass is the toughest. Thicker and rounder shapes are more resilient.

This isn’t a complete redesign, it’s a revised design, and it doesn’t change the battery life many people have come to expect. While 18 hours of battery life remains, the screen brightness is clearly expected to be 70% higher indoors, suggesting a slight improvement in efficiency under the shell.

Charging speed has also been improved. Apple says it can charge a dead battery to 80% in 45 minutes. So, if you want to track long runs and monitor your sleep, supplementation before bedtime is recommended, but 10-20 minutes is sufficient.

The Apple Watch Series 7s aluminum model is now available in five colors: Blue, Green, Product Red, Midnight, and Starlight.

Most of the other new features, such as improved bike ride tracking and a new Pilates mode, aren’t specific to the Series 7 and are part of watchOS 8, but there are some watch faces designed to make the most of the new look. There was no news of a new processor for the smartwatch.

Contrary to some predictions, Apple Watch Series 7 doesn’t remove Watch Series 3 from its lineup. Apple Watch Series 6 is heading to new life on the CeX shelf as Watch Series 3 and Watch SE stay up to date.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is due out later this fall, and as usual, stainless steel and high-end models are geared towards the pocket-conscious. Pricing in the UK will be confirmed, but the series will start at $399 in the US.

The new iPad and iPad mini

While it may not come as a surprise as Apple suddenly introduced a new M1X MacBook Pro model, a new iPad isn’t necessarily to be expected at a California streaming event. Well, it arrived with a major update to the iPad mini.

The new regular iPad still comes with a 10.2-inch Retina display, but adds an Apple A13 Bionic chip, an upgraded 12MP ultra-wide selfie camera, and TrueTone. Adding the A13 chip boosts performance by about 20%, which, according to Apple’s cunning statistician, is three times faster than a best-selling Chromebook and six times faster than the best-selling Android tablet.

