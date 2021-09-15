Chief general says British forces need ‘more Qs than 007’ to warn of high-tech threats from Russia and China





The general overseeing British strategy said it needed more Q than 007 after warning that British forces were being overwhelmed by Chinese or Russian cyber warriors.

General Patrick Sanders, who heads the UK Strategic Command, told an audience at the world’s largest arms fair held in Docklands, London, that the British Army gives equal status to the next generation of computer experts, cyber operators and data engineers in khakis. said I should.

Explaining a fundamental shift driven by technology in the nature of the confrontation between world powers, the senior official said the security facing Britain during the pandemic increased in the form of a state-supported ideology that celebrates the suppression of political and personal freedoms.

Sir Patrick pointed to China and Russia as champions of the New Gray Zone tactical philosophy of seeking victory without fighting and threatening Britain and its allies on a scale similar to Nazi blitzkrieg tactics in World War II.

Sir Patrick said at the Defense Security Exhibition International (DSEI) show that the era of calculating military power as a physical weapon is coming. He said: If we focus on the number of gray hulls the Navy has, the number of fighter companies in the RAF, and the strength of the regular army, we’re simply looking at the costly, sophisticated, and easy-to-defeat of the traditional industrial age. It will perpetuate the army. Detail.

Instead, the officer said Britain should produce an army that can act simultaneously in multiple domains, from social media to conventional battlefields, and revolutionize the skill set of its agents. yourself or your boss, M.

Sir Patricksaid: We must have access to radically different skills and talents, and we need to give equal value and equal status to computer scientists, data engineers and cyber operators, just like the traditional warrior elite. You need more Q than 007 or M.

The speech corresponds to an unusually candid acknowledgment that the West is facing the rapidly evolving challenges of authoritarian forces where technologies such as artificial intelligence and drone swarms will become key instruments of military advantage.

China has expressed its ambition to become a dominator in a variety of emerging technologies, from autonomous systems to robotics. Sir Patrick said the West needs to match or outperform its rivals to ensure a future of competitive coexistence rather than confrontation.

