



Good afternoon everyone.

I would like to make a plan for corona control this fall and winter.

And I want you to go back to exactly a year ago and think about where we were last September when school goes back and the colder months come.

Because in some ways our position today is actually more challenging.

Thousands more higher level daily cases.

But in many other important respects, we are all in an incomparably better position to fight disease, collectively and individually.

We are now double-jabbed, double-vaccinated, over 80% of those aged 16 and over.

And about 90% of the adult population has coronavirus antibodies.

And the vaccine works.

We’ve seen a remarkable reduction in vaccine-related deaths and serious illness.

And, sadly, depending on age, unvaccinated individuals are up to nine times more likely to die than those who received both.

And the result of this vaccination campaign is that we have one of the freest societies in Europe and one of the most open economies.

That’s why we’re sticking with our strategy now.

It was essentially going to continue.

We will continue to provide testing.

We will continue to urge everyone to act wisely and responsibly.

Wash your hands.

Use ventilation.

Wearing a face covering is recommended in places where there are many unknowns.

If you are not feeling well, stay home.

Download the app and use it.

And it was heavily investing in the NHS to deal with the pressures of Covid, adding an additional 5.4 billion in the UK over the next six months.

And as I said last week, that’s nearly $36 billion over the next three years to help the NHS repair and address long-standing problems in social welfare.

And we’re helping to vaccinate the world in 100 million doses for developing countries by June next year.

And I think this country should be proud and continue to be very proud of the fact that the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is the driving force behind immunization around the world.

And we will withhold further action on Plan B.

For example, you don’t have to go through the required authentication.

However, we will continue to work with many companies preparing such initiatives.

In fact, over 200 events have already voluntarily used Covid certification.

And when you have to face the fact that you can still make the difference between keeping your business at full capacity and not doing it, it’s not wise to rule out these kinds of options entirely.

We will also remain open to options such as requiring face coverings as elsewhere or advising people to work from home again. It makes a bigger difference and reassures you that you don’t have to go back to the closures of the past.

Of course, we will continue to update our advice based on the latest data.

But in the meantime, we are convinced of a vaccine that has made a huge difference in our lives.

And we’re now stepping up that effort, offering jabs to children between the ages of 12 and 15 on the advice of our Chief Medical Officer.

And those in their 50s and under 50s who are at risk or at more risk were now pushing a booster program.

Third dose 6 months after second dose.

So that means it will build a higher wall of vaccination of vaccine protection in this country.

And the British government procured massive jabs for all parts of the UK.

And we will send doses to the mandated administrations of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Corona still exists.

This disease, sadly, is still dangerous.

But I’m pretty sure we can go ahead with our plan to turn jab jab jab into jobs.

And protect the interests we have created together.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/pm-statement-at-coronavirus-press-conference-14-september-2021

