COVID-19: Why UK Vaccine Releases Are Slow and Which Countries Overtaken It? | UK News





The UK coronavirus vaccine launch in early 2021 was one of the fastest in the world.

The UK had distributed more than 800,000 doses per day by March 20th, while the European Union (EU) initiated legal action against a supply shortage and several member states battled widespread vaccine hesitation.

However, it is now down 13th in the ranking of the population vaccinated, with a double-jab at only 63.8%.

And EU countries like Malta, Portugal, Spain, Ireland and Belgium have now overtaken as rollouts gain momentum and the UK lose pace.

Here, Sky News looks at why the UK’s COVID vaccine launch appears to be slow.

Children not so far included in the UK count

The government’s chief medical officers have agreed to provide the vaccine to all children between the ages of 12 and 15, starting September 13.

This means that by the time the rollout begins, a significant portion of the population will not appear in immunization statistics, leaving the UK behind other countries that have vaccinated students, such as Portugal and Ireland.

Dr Al Edwards from the University of Reading’s Faculty of Pharmacy explained that the UK concept of rollout is “behind” the “artificial”.

“In the UK we started vaccinating the most vulnerable groups first,” he told Sky News.

“The benefits of immunization vary with age,” he said.

“So any country that can vaccinate the most vulnerable 30% will benefit tremendously as it helps prevent serious illness and death.

“When you get between 30% and 60%, these benefits become negligible.

“Then you’re actually arguing about the benefits, because once you get to around 80% the benefits go down significantly.”

Andrew Preston, a professor of biology and biochemistry at the University of Bath, added that avoiding containment and being able to live with the virus are more important than numbers.

“The final game of a vaccine program is not to vaccinate 100% of the population, but to overcome the epidemic,” he told Sky News.

“Vaccination of children will increase the number, but it all depends on whether we can vaccinate 20%, 40% or 60% of the population to return to their pre-coronavirus existence.

“We need to look at what we’re actually achieving in terms of moving away from looking at vaccination rates and moving towards becoming endemic viruses in the future.”

Strict restrictions on unvaccinated people in Europe and elsewhere

Malta has vaccinated more people than any other country.

One of the reasons is the strict restrictions on people who have not been vaccinated.

Starting in early July, people can only take off their masks if they get a double jab in public.

This can be proven with an official Maltese Vaccine Certificate or EU Digital Pass.

France’s vaccine program still lags behind the UK, but has caught up significantly since the “Health Pass” was introduced in late July.

Daily vaccination rates nearly doubled in the following weeks, with nearly 8 million receiving their first doses in the first six weeks.

People now have to show their health pass to go to cafes, bars, restaurants, museums and other indoor spaces.

Similar digital passes have been introduced across Europe and beyond, helping to increase vaccination rates.

But in the UK, the government has rejected the idea of ​​a vaccine passport aside from nightclubs, saying it will only be introduced more widely if hospitalizations increase this winter.

“Other countries seem to be very fond of using an authoritarian system without squinting,” Preston said.

“Italy, for example, has a green pass and it seems to work, but there are a few high-voiced advocates for civil liberties here.”

UK vaccine message ‘wearing out’

Vaccine intake in the UK is still the lowest among those under 30.

In the UK, by September 12, only 48.9% of 18-24 year olds and 51.8% of 25-29 year olds had received two doses.

Although it was the last time they were offered a jab, the government has invited all people over the age of 18 to hit the first jab by mid-July and has promised to shorten the interval between the first and the second from 12 weeks to 8 weeks. .

Professor Sharifah Sekalala, a public policy and global health expert at the University of Warwick, said the overall vaccine launch is hampered by a lack of engagement with young people.

“University students feel like vaccinations aren’t as important as others,” she told Sky News.

“There has been very little consultation with them. They don’t see GPs as much as the rest of the population, so there is very little community action and we need to do more to address this issue.”

Professor Sekalala also argues that public messages about vaccines have been slowed in general, especially with regard to marginalized groups.

“Compared to Europe, there is already huge social inequality, so more community effort on vaccines is needed,” she said.

“But it’s going away. It was very powerful at first. But now some people think it’s all over because we don’t talk about it anymore.”

