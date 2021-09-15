How does UK’s Covid booster vaccination campaign work? | Vaccines and Immunizations





A campaign to provide additional injections to millions of people vaccinated against Covid-19 in Phase 1 of the rollout kicks off next week.

Details of the campaign were unveiled by Sajid Javid, who said the program would strengthen defense barriers against Covid-19 during the winter after the government issued advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccines and Immunizations (JCVI).

Who is lining up to get it?

Boosters in the UK are available to people over the age of 50, people in nursing homes, and frontline health care and social workers.

The health minister said it is very likely that frontline NHS staff and others in the broader social welfare environment will need to be vaccinated against Covid-19 and the flu in order to be deployed. These measures are subject to consultation.

Booster Covid-19 vaccine will start available across the UK next week.

Northern Ireland’s power-sharing executive confirmed that the COVID-19 booster vaccination program will begin this month, but details are yet to be outlined.

What medical advice do you have to support your suggestion?

JCVI published results recommending that a booster dose be given 6 months after the second zap.

Data show that the protection provided by two doses of Pfizer/BioNTech or Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines diminishes within 6 months.

The new guidance appears to be different from the interim guidance issued in June. The interim guidance states that anyone 16 years of age or older who is eligible for the seasonal flu vaccine will be included in the additional campaign. This would have included millions of asthmatics.

When more data is available, JCVI also plans to consider whether the booster should also be offered to healthy people under the age of 50.

How are vaccines distributed?

According to Javid, the NHS will contact individuals at an appropriate time and no one needs to come forward at this point.

People can get the coronavirus and flu vaccines on the same day, preferably once for each arm.

What vaccines are being used?

According to Professor Wei Shen Lim, JCVI Chair, Pfizer’s jab has been recommended as the preferred choice for booster programs because of its tolerability and effectiveness.

But as an alternative, half the dose of Moderna could be administered, he said at a Downing Street briefing.

The UK government has said it will purchase another 60 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTechs vaccine in line with the booster program, increasing the total dose to 100 million doses.

Why are messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccines like Pfizer recommended, and what if the vaccine is not available?

According to JCVI, mRNA vaccines such as Pfizer and Moderna that produce the coronavirus spike protein and smuggle genetic material into cells to prime the immune system are preferred over AstraZeneca for booster immunizations, according to JCVI.

He said the AstraZeneca vaccine was described as a very good vaccine for its primary cause, citing data suggesting that the mRNA vaccine provided a very good boost. And for a variety of reasons, including the simplicity of the program and delivery, we felt there was an overall preference for the mRNA vaccine for the third booster dose.

According to JCVI, AstraZeneca injections should be considered a booster for patients who cannot have an mRNA jab.

Will people with three jabs be treated differently than those with two jabs?

Ministers plan to continue treating people who have received the booster dose the same as those who received the second dose.

Spokesperson Boris Johnson stressed on Tuesday that this should continue into the fall and winter, but he acknowledged the need for government to continue reviewing it because of the threat of potentially weakening immunity.

Does the booster program recur every year?

Lim said the advice released on Tuesday doesn’t mean there will be a booster program that repeats every six months.

I don’t think we can say much about future booster programs because we don’t have data, he said.

Another suggestion is that the Covid-19 jab can be combined with the flu jab, for particularly vulnerable people.

