CASH-US Yields Fall as Inflation Cools Hints of Fed Loosening





(Edit comments, price update) By Rodrigo Campos NEW YORK, September 14 (Reuters) – Yields on U.S. government bonds fell on Tuesday after data showed consumer prices rose at their pace the slowest in six months in August, suggesting inflation had likely peaked and removing the urgency of the Federal Reserve’s next move. The yield on the benchmark 10-year note fell more than 6 basis points on the day to a low of 1.263%, the lowest since August 24. The basic measure of consumer prices in the United States edged up 0.1% last month, the smallest gain since February. The measure, which excludes the volatile components of food and energy, rose 4.0% year-on-year after rising 4.3% in July. The data could be volatile in the coming months as shortages of basic materials and parts have created bottlenecks and price increases in various supply chains. The August slowdown gives the Federal Reserve leeway as it prepares to reduce its massive bond holdings and decide when to start raising rates near zero. “When the CPI print came out earlier today and inflation missed the downside, yields started to drop and it just looks like the market is interpreting the failure as an indication that the The Federal Reserve will just be more dovish when it comes to monetary policy going forward, “said Jim Barnes, director of fixed income at Bryn Mawr Trust. The yield on 10-year Treasuries has fallen by 4.7 basis points to 1.277%. The yield on 30-year Treasury bonds has fallen 5.4 basis points to 1.850%. The two-year US Treasury yield, which generally moves according to expectations. interest rate, fell 0.6 basis points to 0.209%. The US Treasury yield curve measuring the spread between yields on 5 and 30-year Treasury bills was 106.7 basis points , the flattest since August 2020. cooling inflation. The gap between the yields of 2- and 10-year Treasury bills was 106.6 basis points. The breakeven rate on inflation-protected five-year US Treasuries (TIPS) was last at 2.512%, after closing at 2.554% on Monday. A pullback in US stock indexes pushed returns further by mid-morning, according to Tom di Galoma, chief executive of Seaport Global Holdings. “The stocks seem to be struggling a bit and there is a quality flight behind it,” he said. September 14 Tuesday 3:10 p.m. New York / 1910 GMT Price Current net yield% Change (bp) Three-month bills 0.04 0.0406 -0.005 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Two-year note 99-214 / 256 0.209 -0.006 Three years note 99-214 / 256 0.4301 -0.011 5 years note 99-218 / 256 0.7806 -0.024 7 years note 100-96 / 256 1.0689 -0.036 10 years note 99-192 / 256 1.2769 -0.047 20-year bond 99 -128/256 1.7799 -0.054 30-year bond 103 -112 / 256 1.8498 -0.054 SPREADS DOLLAR SWAP Last (bps) Net change (bps) 2-year US dollar swap 10, 00 0.25 US dollar spread 3-year swap 11.50 0.75 US spread 5-year dollar swap 10.00 spread 0.50 10-year US dollar swap 2.50 spread 0.25 30-year US dollar swap – 25.00 spread 1.00 (Report by Rodrigo Campos and Karen Brettell; edited by Marguerita Choy and Will Dunham)

