UK inflation surges to 3.2% as food and transport costs rise





UK inflation update

In August, UK inflation rose 1.2 percentage points, the fastest since the Bank of England became independent to set interest rates in August, reaching 3.2%, the highest level since 2012.

The unexpected surge will undermine the central bank’s view that inflation is manageable and temporary, and living standards are more likely to be severely squeezed this fall.

With CPI inflation more than 1 percentage point above the BoE’s 2% target, Governor Andrew Bailey should send the Prime Minister a letter explaining why prices have risen so quickly and what the central bank is trying to do to bring inflation. Aim again.

The annual interest rate rose to 3.2% in August from 2% in July. Some of the hikes reflect coronavirus plans last summer, such as eating out, which temporarily lowered prices.

However, prices in the UK have risen 2.7% in the past six months alone, highlighting that much of this year’s inflation rise reflects higher rates for goods and services since much of this year’s inflation began to lift after the winter wave of the coronavirus.

In August alone, food, transportation, recreation, furniture and restaurant prices rose more than 1% per month.

The sharp acceleration will come as a shock, as the BoE already expects inflation to rise to 4% by the end of the year. Following Tuesday’s strong labor market data, it suggests the economy is running hotter than many economists think.

Gas and electricity rates are set to rise sharply this fall to reflect rising wholesale prices, VAT is expected to rise again later this month to 12.5% ​​on hospitality, and food and clothing prices are also expected to rise in the fall. .

However, economists are divided on whether inflation will become a serious problem in the coming months or disappear after a one-time price surge as the economy opens up after the covid shock.

Yael Selfin, chief economist at KPMG UK, said rising inflation could be a sign of what’s to come. “Inflation could ease slightly in September but is expected to remain high,” she said. “Recruitment difficulties, cost pressures on businesses, supply chain issues and post-coronavirus structural changes all point to higher inflation, at least through the end of the year.”

Hussain Mehdi, macro strategist at HSBC Wealth Management, has warned central banks not to settle for price increases as some elements of the data are obviously transitory. “As we enter 2022, evidence of a more persistent supply-demand imbalance and rising wage pressure could further solidify inflation and create a hawkish policy stance,” he said. .

The BoE’s Monetary Policy Committee is as likely to be as divided as the economy is, with other economists sticking to the view that inflation will quickly drop to its 2% target next year.

Inflation is likely to rise above 4% by the end of the year, said Paul Dales, UK chief economist at Capital Economics. “Inflation is expected to drop sharply next year as many of these upside factors dissipate,” he said.

British economist Samuel Tombs at Pantheon Macroeconomics blames 18.3% inflation in used car prices. “There was little near-term momentum in the rest of the core commodities,” he said, with the exception of a few specific commodities whose prices were rising rapidly. [inflation] basket”.

The market reaction to the data has been quiet. UK Treasuries received weak selling pressure on Wednesday morning, pushing the 10-year Treasury yield up 0.02 percentage points to 0.76%. The sterling rose 0.2% against the US dollar at $1.3832.

Additional report by Adam Samson

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/3f86796c-7030-4d7e-a4c1-5ba22725e250

