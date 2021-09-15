Cake mentioned 10 times more than climate change in UK TV report | climate crisis





Cakes are mentioned 10 times more often on British TV shows than climate change in 2020, data shows. Studies show that banana bread is a term you hear more often than wind and solar power combined.

According to a report by albert, a Bafta-funded sustainability project, individual actions such as recycling have emerged much more often than the much larger drivers of climate crises such as energy and transport.

There were 14,540 mentions of terms describing the issues of climate change, climate emergency and climate crisis, while only 296 terms dealing with issues of climate justice, climate action and climate solutions.

The report was based on a closed-caption analysis of nearly 400,000 programs from all major broadcasters, but did not include news broadcasts. While highlighting some shows that addressed the climate challenge, he said the broad reach of the TV show meant that the industry was important to helping countries achieve their climate goals and that more work had to be done.

References to climate change and global warming fell by 10% and 20% respectively in 2020. Albert’s Director, Carys Taylor, said: year. She said the coronavirus pandemic has dominated the media and that filming restrictions have resulted in more iterations and display of programs based on archive footage.

But the TV industry is critical to combating climate change, she said. Any genre and any program can do its part. [and] The creative opportunities for broadcasters to support the transition are endless. This is very important, so even if it’s as simple as mentioning [climate action] Soap works.

British Writers Association President Sandi Toksvig said: “We need policies, clever technological advances, and brilliant scientists to help us get to net zero, but we also need stories. They can shape, change, and inspire us. Writers and content creators save the planet. You must be at the forefront of this battle.

Juliet Davenport, founder of renewable energy supplier Good Energy, said: [TV shows] You have tremendous power to make an impact and we need to tell a compelling story about the scale of the challenge as well as the exciting benefits of the solution.

Susie Wang of Climate Outreach, a public engagement group, said TV shows should focus more on the most impactful actions. The climate crisis bell has now been ringing by the media and we have a very high level of concern that danger will be trapped here. We need more talk about prioritizing the most effective solutions, such as reducing flights, eating a low-carbon diet and using less energy at home.

How changes in lifestyles relate to changes in infrastructure and policies that help people transition to low-carbon living should also be discussed. And we have to talk about wealth inequality, which means that some households on every continent spend significantly more than others.

This report analyzed subtitles for all shows in 2020 on BBC, Sky, ITV, Channel 4, Channel 5 and UKTV. Climate change was mentioned 12,715 times, while cake was mentioned 133,437 times, ten times more. Wind power related mentions decreased by 20% to 298 times in 2020, and solar power related mentions decreased 23% to 304 times. In contrast, mentions of banana bread increased 37% to 770 and goldfish 10,707.

Terms for personal actions such as recycling, reuse, and veganism have increased significantly in 2020. However, although waste treatment accounts for only 4% of UK climate emissions, the term has been mentioned 43,715 times. By comparison, energy accounts for 21% of total emissions, but only 7,418. The report said there appears to be a correlation between a larger contribution to emissions and a lower percentage of mentions.

Programs on climate issues were highlighted, including the BBC’s The Great British Sewing Bee on clothing reuse and Channel 4s Meat Family, which pairs the animals they can eat with families to address environmental and ethical issues in livestock farming. if not.

Taylor said the final series of the auto show Top Gear will feature electric cars in every episode. She said it’s important not to tell anyone how we make anything and how to respect editorial independence, but Albert adds that the industry is providing free training and support to empower the industry to make their own creative decisions.

