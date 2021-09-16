



Independent retailers and food stores are increasing their numbers for the first time in four years to fill the void left by chain stores in the UK’s bustling streets, retail parks and shopping centres.

A total of 804 locally operated convenience stores, barbers, bakeries, cafes and fast food outlets opened in the first half of 2021, according to a recent market review by analysts at the Local Data Company (LDC).

This number contrasts with a net 5,251 chain, hospitality and leisure businesses that closed as more small business owners ventured into the country’s shopping district.

LDC said independents have benefited from government-backed measures such as business rate easing, which has opened up and allowed landlords to take advantage of low-rent deals offered when larger competitors stumbled.

For example, since fashion chains left the downtown area earlier this year, about half of Topshop’s stores have gone to independent operators. But 90% of Topshops stores are empty.

LDC’s commercial director, Lucy Stainton, said local businesses are also benefiting from the demand for takeout and convenience stores.

More stores are likely to remain vacant, according to LDC’s latest report released on Thursday, but the rate of closures appears to have peaked. From 11,319 last year, 1549 additional stores are expected to open by the end of this year.

For the first time since the pandemic began, there may be reason to be optimistic about our downtown performance. The pace of decline is slowing, Stainton said, with store losses dropping significantly more in the first half of 2020 compared to 2021, according to the latest LDC figures.

The best of 2022 sees occupants gaining more confidence in opening their stores as store units that are no longer fit for purpose are converted or redeveloped for other uses.

However, the report cautions that the true extent of the pandemic may not be felt until the commercial eviction moratorium is lifted in March next year.

In recent months, fashion retailer Gap has said it plans to close all UK stores by the end of September to focus on selling online, while LDC says more retailers will follow if the return to downtown isn’t as strong as expected.

According to the report, the market has not yet left the market.

