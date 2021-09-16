Elections in the United States: Americans agree. American democracy is under attack





This revelation from a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS reflects the views of three-quarters of Republicans, half of Independents and just under half of Democrats.

Perhaps even more troubling than these numbers is the decline in confidence in the US system since the start of the year.

A slim majority – 52% – say they don’t trust the US election to reflect the will of the people, compared to 40% who thought this way in January. This is true even among Democrats, 90% of whom were convinced in January that the elections reflected the will of the people. Now it’s a little over two-thirds.

And a large portion of Americans across the political spectrum think it’s very or fairly likely that elected officials over the next few years will overrule the results of an American election their party failed to win – 49% of Democrats, 48% of independents and 57% of republicans.

Why is this happening?

Concerns about the state of America’s democracy actually originate from a number of different places related to the aftermath of 2020, with many supporters of former President Donald Trump mistakenly believing the election was stolen and many of its opponents alarmed by the attempts. to override legitimate results.

The most obvious reason to fear that a politician will overrule the election results is that Trump tried very hard to do it himself.

The constant metronomic beat of Republican lawmakers, especially at the state level, is that elections must be secure, despite the lack of evidence of fraud, and that Democratic efforts to facilitate the vote are a takeover.

A lasting consequence of these messages: they erect a new fence around the US Capitol before a rally expected this Saturday by supporters of the insurgents.

Only 21% of Republicans in CNN’s new poll said Joe Biden rightfully won enough votes to become president.

But there also appear to be ramifications for Democrats’ five-alarm warning that Republicans are trying to make voting more difficult.

When Democrats equate new election laws that make it harder to disenfranchise the Jim Crow era, it should certainly follow that fewer Democrats will have faith in the system.

Where is the middle?

Events like Tuesday’s failed recall in deep blue California, which forced an overwhelming majority of voters to say they wanted to let a Democratic governor who had won his post with a large majority in 2018 to finish his term after that a very small minority of people were able to force a vote, don’t help either.

It is also true that after doing the hard work to secure a recall petition in a special election, California Republicans opted for a flamethrower radio host in the Trump mold rather than rallying behind a moderate candidate. or centrist who could appeal to the Democrats.

In other words, they couldn’t find a 2021 version of Arnold Schwarzenegger and the recall ended up being a significant and costly distraction that only made Newsom more powerful.

Republicans’ enthusiasm for Larry Elder suggests that GOP voters are far from breaking with the Trumpism that seems to control them, even when there is the payoff of a massive upheaval in their views.

While Trump will not be on the ballot in 2022, his denial of an election will be, as will his angry opposition to the Covid-19 restrictions. Newsom could win in California again, but next year voters in Florida and Texas will pick governors. And the lesson from California is that the type of Republican who can win a primary is not the type of Republican who will cross party lines.

And then there’s 2024 to think about

The new report on what the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley did after Trump encouraged protesters on January 6 to trash Capitol Hill during the electoral count is both fantastic and reassuring .

In their upcoming book, “Peril,” Bob Woodward and Robert Costa of the Washington Post report that Milley sought to limit Trump’s ability to order military attacks.

Milley’s opposing view is not entirely partisan

Republican Senator Marco Rubio of Florida, who said in 2016 he did not trust Trump with nuclear codes, has moved on and is now calling for Milley’s resignation for potentially undermining Trump’s authority as commander in chief.

It is not a purely partisan position. Retired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman – who sparked the first impeachment effort against Trump in 2019 when he denounced Trump’s attempts to pressure Ukraine to investigate Biden – said if Milley had operated alone, he should quit his post immediately, as the US military is intentionally submissive to elected leaders.

“Even though he did this for the right reasons, he did the wrong thing. And now he’s toxic,” Vindman told CNN, arguing that voters held the president accountable and kicked him out. its functions.

But what about the heat on January 6, when the Capitol was literally overrun and there were serious questions about Trump’s willingness to accept the election results?

An impossible situation.

You can do both the wrong and the right thing at the same time.

Vindman’s former boss on the National Security Council, former national security adviser John Bolton, defended Milley in a statement Tuesday.

“In the days following Donald Trump’s election defeat on November 3, 2020, I can only imagine the pressure he and others were under to fulfill their constitutional obligations,” Bolton said.

The current White House, under Biden, has conveyed that it has “great confidence” in Milley.

Republicans’ response to questions about Trump’s fitness as he raged after losing has, as a general strategy, to portray Biden as a filthy puppet.

CNN’s Chris Cuomo has put together a number of examples of these questions, pushed on Fox News and elsewhere, after Senator Jim Risch repeatedly and repeatedly asked Secretary of State Antony Blinken if there is a Wizard of Oz somewhere in the White House who can mute the President (this is a real conspiracy theory). Watch it here.

