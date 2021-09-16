UK, US, Australia launch new security partnership





The AUKUS partnership will work to protect our people and support a peaceful and rules-based international order. The first initiative will be a collaboration on future nuclear submarines for the Australian Navy. The new alliance will strengthen our commitment to a consolidated review to strengthen our alliance with like-minded allies. Deepening Indo-Pacific Relations

The leaders of the United Kingdom, the United States and Australia today agreed on a groundbreaking defense and security partnership that will safeguard and defend our common interests in the Indo-Pacific region.

Under the AUKUS alliance, we will strengthen common capacity development and skill sharing to keep people from harm and strengthen our common goals. AUKUS will promote deeper integration of security and defense-related science, technology, industrial bases and supply chains.

AUKUS is the concrete expression of Britain’s ambitions created by Integrated Review, deepening defense, security and foreign policy relations with like-minded allies around the world. The agreement reflects a unique level of trust and cooperation between the three countries, which already share extensive information through the Five Eyes alliance.

AUKUS’ first initiative will be a collaboration on future nuclear submarines for the Australian Navy. This capability will be deployed to promote stability in the Indo-Pacific region and support our shared values ​​and interests.

The UK has been building and operating world-class nuclear submarines for over 60 years. Therefore, we will bring deep expertise and experience to the project, for example through work done at Rolls Royce near Derby and BAE Systems in Barrow.

The initial scoping phase of the new trial is expected to take 18 months. The design and build process will create hundreds of highly skilled science and engineering roles across the UK and drive investment in some high tech sectors.

The Prime Minister said:

The United Kingdom, Australia and the United States are natural allies but may be geographically separated, but our interests and values ​​are shared. The AUKUS alliance will bring us closer than ever before, creating new defense partnerships and driving jobs and prosperity.

This partnership will become increasingly important in defending our interests in the Indo-Pacific region and furthermore our people at home.

Britain and the United States are already major members of NATO’s most important defense alliance in the world. The work done by AUKUS will support our common goals in new territories, promote stability and protect our employees from new and emerging threats.

In recent years, Britain and Australia have strengthened defense cooperation. The Australian Navy has procured nine British Type 26 frigates, enabling our National Guard to operate together more than ever before. Our military, including the Royal Gurkha Rifle, also conducted joint exercises.

In recent weeks, the UK’s HMS Queen Elizabeth Carrier has been deployed to the Indo-Pacific with US personnel and equipment. Last month, the Carrier Strike Group embarked on a series of exercises with countries, including Australia, to build interoperability with like-minded partners.

As noted in the consolidated review, the Indo-Pacific is at the center of intensifying geopolitical competition with potential flashpoints, including unresolved territorial disputes. Nuclear proliferation and miscalculation; Climate change and non-state threats from terrorism and serious organized crime. We are at the forefront of new security challenges, including cyberspace.

Joint Leader Statement on AUKUS:

As leaders of Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States, we are determined to deepen diplomatic, security and defense cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, in line with our enduring ideals and our shared commitment to an international rule-based order, including: Working with our partners to solve the challenges of the 21st century. As part of this effort, we are announcing the creation of an enhanced trilateral security partnership: AUKUS Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Through AUKUS, our government will strengthen its ability to support security and defense interests based on the long-standing bilateral relationship. We will promote more in-depth information and technology sharing. We will promote deeper integration of security and defense-related science, technology, industry infrastructure and supply chains. In particular, we will greatly deepen cooperation on various security and defense capabilities.

Recognizing our common tradition of maritime democracy as AUKUS’ first initiative, we commit to our shared ambition to support Australia in acquiring nuclear submarines for the Australian Navy. Today, we have begun a three-party effort over an 18-month period to find the optimal route to deliver this ability. We will leverage the expertise of the United States and the United Kingdom to build our two countries’ submarine programs to put Australia’s capabilities into operation as soon as possible.

Australia’s nuclear submarine development will be a joint effort between the three countries with a focus on interoperability, commonality and mutual benefit. Australia is committed to adhering to the highest standards of safeguards, transparency, verification and accounting measures to ensure the non-proliferation, safety and security of nuclear material and technology. Australia continues to work to fulfill all its obligations as a non-nuclear state, including the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Our three countries are deeply committed to maintaining our leadership on global non-proliferation.

Recognizing the deep defense relationship between our two countries built over decades, today we embark on additional trilateral cooperation under AUKUS to enhance our joint capabilities and interoperability. These initial efforts will focus on cyber capabilities, artificial intelligence, quantum technology, and additional subsea capabilities.

The efforts we begin today will help maintain peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. For more than 70 years, Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States have worked together with other important allies and partners to protect common values ​​and promote security and prosperity. Today, with the formation of AUKUS, we again commit ourselves to this vision.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, President Joseph R. Biden, Prime Minister Scott Morrison

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-us-and-australia-launch-new-security-partnership The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos