UK Statement for Review of WTO Trade Policy for Argentina





I would like to join others in welcoming the Argentine delegation led by the Minister of International Economic Relations from Buenos Aires and Argentine colleagues from Geneva. I would also like to thank the WTO Secretariat for reporting, Ambassador Peralta Peralta for providing valuable insight, and the Chairman of today’s meeting.

We highly welcome the opportunity to document Argentina’s achievements and consider opportunities for further development of Argentine trade policy so that we can work together more effectively in the future.

And looking back on the period since Argentina’s last review, I’d like to first acknowledge the typical MC11 that Argentina promised to GATT and now WTO. We also welcome Argentina’s ratification and acceptance of the WTO Protocol on Trade Facilitation (TFA), the Protocol Amending the Agreement on Trade-Related Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) and the Fourth Telecommunication Protocol annexed to the general public. Agreement on Trade in Services.

Looking further into the present, I very much welcome Argentina’s active participation in the WTO in a joint initiative on the integration of MSME in e-commerce, international trade. Argentine Economy Investment Promotion and Services Domestic Regulatory: We support, as well as reopen our business, all important initiatives that cover topics of great interest to all of our businesses and bring new dynamism very much needed to be discussed at the WTO.

The ambassador rightly addressed the challenges Argentina faces as well as many other countries fighting the pandemic, and we thank Argentina for its contribution to keeping essential supply chains open over the past 18 months. And as fellow G20 members, we welcome Argentina’s commitment to ensuring that emergency measures designed to tackle the pandemic are targeted, proportionate, transparent and temporary in the G20 Trade Minister’s Statement of March 2020. We look forward to continuing to work with Argentina and other WTO member states to strengthen the resilience of the global healthcare supply chain, including through the Trade and Health Initiative.

Of course, the pandemic has highlighted the importance of cross-border medical cooperation between partner countries, as we have discussed elsewhere. In particular, I would like to welcome and acknowledge the cooperation between Argentina and AstraZeneca to produce and supply vaccines worldwide. We believe that this example of Anglo-Argentine cooperation can be extended to other areas in the future. However, I believe this cooperation could be further strengthened if Argentina decides to continue its economic reforms in some key areas.

First, we believe this was highlighted in our review with regard to the excessive regulatory requirements on businesses, due to some changes in the Argentine rules on capital controls that create unnecessary administrative burdens on businesses. We now understand that businesses must be authorized by the Central Bank of Argentina to access foreign currency to pay for imported goods or services. So, like many of the WTO’s partners, we always seek to expand the opportunities for our businesses to operate effectively and successfully in Argentina, and restricting access to foreign exchange prevents UK companies from doing so. We hope that these measures will be phased out in the near future as economic conditions improve.

Second, we hope that this trade policy review will lead to changes related to Argentine rules on import licensing. The Secretariat highlights in its report the growing impact of automatic import permits since Argentina’s last review. According to the report, in 2020, about 14% of all customs lines required non-automatic licenses. This is a significant increase from the figure in 2012, when only 6% of tariff lines were subject to such licenses. In addition, these processes may not be clear to foreign companies and often exceed the 60-day limit set forth in the WTO Agreement on Import Permits. This has remained a problem for many years for British exporters to Argentina, affecting a variety of industries including automotive, footwear and manufacturing. We are concerned that this measure will continue to affect these sectors, and we encourage our Argentine friends to consider the impact of the increased use of automatic import permits on international flows of goods and the impact of these measures on goods. own economy.

Chairman, we have submitted written questions to Argentina on a variety of topics and we would like to thank our Argentine colleagues for answering these questions. We will carefully examine this in terms of having constructive discussions aimed at promoting a prosperous bilateral trade relationship between our two countries.

