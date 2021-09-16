US Sailing announces 2021 US World Youth Team to compete in Al-Mussanah, Oman in December





Ian Nyenhuis and Noah Nyenhuis, US representatives of the men’s 29er for the 2021 World Junior Championships in Al-Mussanah, Oman | Photo by Allison Chenard / US Sailing Team

BRISTOL, RI (September 15, 2021) – US Sailing has named the 16 athletes who will represent the United States at the 2021 World Junior Sailing Championships. The 50th edition of the premier international youth sailing event will take place from December 11-18 in Al-Mussanah, Oman and is open to athletes under the age of 19.

Danicka Sailer, US Bic Techno 293+ representative for the 2021 Youth World Championships in Al-Mussanah, Oman (pictured here browsing an iQFoil) | Photo by Allison Chenard / US Sailing Team

The team will travel to Oman with team leader Phil Muller and 2 additional coaches. Youth Worlds is a truly special event because it showcases the best young talent in the world, said Muller, recipient of the 2020 US Sailing Developmental Coach of the Year award. All of our modern heroes have already been youth world champions, we turn to therefore towards this next generation to leave their mark. We have an extremely strong team of athletes from across the country, stretching from Hawaii to the West Coast, Midwest, East Coast and Gulf Coast. The impressive geographic distribution of the teams is a testament to the strength of our nations’ commitment to youth sailing as well as the regional programs and coaches who are committed to the growth and development of these athletes and the support they provide. have provided to help them reach the top of their field. .

We were delighted to return to the Youth Worlds with a very strong squad after Covid canceled the 2020 event, said Leandro Spina, director of Olympic development. We have new faces and new talents on the team and welcome Formula Kite to the class list for the first time in Youth Worlds history.

2021 US World Junior Championships Team: Men’s Windsurfing (Bic Techno 293+) JP Lattanzi (Honolulu, Hawaii) Women’s Windsurfing (Bic Techno 293+) Danicka Sailer (Honolulu, Hawaii) Men’s Single-Seater Dinghy ( ILCA 6) Chapman Petersen (Fontana, Wisconsin.) Women’s Single Seater (ILCA 6) Katharine Doble (Pacific Palisades, Calif.) Male / Mixed Tandem Dinghy (i420) Thomas Sitzmann (Severna Park, MD) / Luke Woodworth (Baltimore, MD) Women’s two-seater dinghy (i420)) Vanessa Lahrkamp (Rye, NY) / Katherine McNamara (Darien, CT) Mixed two-seater multihull (Nacra 15) Kay Brunsvold (Sarasota, Florida) / Cooper Delbridge (Englewood, Florida) Male Kitesurf (Formula Kite) Noah Zittrer (Seabrook, TX) Female Kitesurf (Formula Kite) Caroline Locke (Fort Pierce, Florida) Male Skiff (29er) Ian Nyenhuis (San Diego, California) / Noah Nyenhuis (San Diego, California) Female Skiff (29er) Charlie Leigh (Coral Gables, Florida) / Sophie Fisher (Middletown, RI)

Event website: http://worldsailingywc.org

