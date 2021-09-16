Cold War Mindset: China Criticizes US-British-Australian Submarine Treaty | China





The US embassy in China urged the US, Britain and Australia to shake off Cold War spirit and ideological bias after the three countries announced new security pacts on Thursday.

The trilateral security partnership, called Aukus, was announced by the trilateral leaders via a video link and will draw up an 18-month plan to deliver nuclear-powered submarines to Australia. It also provoked a strong political reaction in Australia and the United Kingdom and France, where an existing $90 billion submarine contract with Australia was suddenly terminated.

Although no leader mentioned China, the agreement is widely understood as a response to China’s expansionism and aggression in the South China Sea and Taiwan. US President Joe Biden said there is a need to keep the Indo-Pacific free and open and respond to the region’s current strategic environment.

When asked for a response to the Aukus announcement, Chinese Embassy spokeswoman Liu Pengyu said that countries should not build exclusive blocks that target or harm third parties. In particular, we must abandon the Cold War consciousness and ideological prejudice.

Most Chinese state media have yet to report on the deal in the hours after it went public.

China is spurring its military development and has become much more aggressive in the region, including nearly daily invasions of Taiwanese air defenses. Concerns are growing that conflicts could escalate in the South China Sea or the Taiwan Strait.

On Thursday, Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison extended an open invitation to a dialogue with President Xi, saying he was ready to discuss the matter. As bilateral and trade relations deteriorated, communications between the two governments were essentially frozen.

Foreign Minister Frances has criticized the deal, which marked the end of Australia’s 2016 $90 billion deal with French company Naval Group to replace an aging Collins-class submarine fleet. France has accused Australia of being in violation of the terms and spirit of the agreement.

At a time of unprecedented challenges in the Indo-Pacific region, the United States’ choice to push its European allies and partners like France out of its structural partnership with Australia demonstrates a lack of consistency that France can only recognize and regret. Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and Defense Minister Florence Parly said in a joint statement.

Former US Ambassador Frances Grard Araud tweeted: “France has reminded us of this bitter truth in the way the US and Britain stabbed her in the back in Australia. Settraby.

Araud also appeared to question why Australia did not seek nuclear submarines from France. Nuc-powered submarines would have been much easier for France to offer, he tweeted, as all submarines are Nuc-powered. The difficulty was precisely to convert nuclear power into conventional powered ships.

Morrison defended the now-defunct French deal, saying the $2.4 billion Australia spent was not a waste of money.

He said all these investments have further strengthened our capabilities and are consistent with a decision we made in 2016 to protect Australia’s national security interests and serve that purpose.

The fleet will be built in Adelaide and Australia will become the seventh country in the world to have nuclear-powered submarines. Morrison noted that they would not carry nuclear weapons. Australia is a signatory to the Non-Proliferation Treaty.

New Zealand, which has banned nuclear-powered ships from its territorial waters for more than 30 years, has confirmed that Australia is no exception and that submarines will be banned from entering ports. Analysts note that New Zealand has been excluded from the deal, but Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said this in no way would change existing intelligence agreements with the three countries or the fifth member of Canada’s Five Eyes group.

As tensions escalate, China is increasingly isolated on the world stage. Former Vice President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke on the phone for the first time since taking office last week, and recent meetings with foreign officials ended in stalemate or anger.

2017 Nobel Peace Prize winner Ican (International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons) said Thursday that Aukus had moved in the wrong direction at the wrong time.

Australia has insisted that its submarines will never be nuclear-armed, but Ican said the military reactor built in Adelaide is on the brink of weapons development.

Tom Tugendhat, chairman of the British House of Representatives Foreign Relations Committee, said the Accus Agreement was clearly a response to China. He said in a series of tweets that after years of harassment and trade hostility and watching local neighbors like the Philippines encroach on their waters, Australia had no choice, neither the US nor the UK.

Tonight Beijing may have realized that the pressure on Australia has triggered a response. This is a strong response to propaganda that thinks the US is retreating and that Washington is not a credible ally.

Former Australian Prime Minister Paul Keating said the deal links Australia to all US engagements with China. He said such an agreement would witness a more dramatic loss of Australian sovereignty, as reliance on the United States for supplies would deprive Australia of freedom or choice in engagements it deems appropriate.

The Japanese government, which seeks to strengthen its defense capabilities against a potential South Island invasion by an increasingly dogmatic China, has yet to comment on a new alliance.

The Asahi Shimbun reported that the United States, Britain and Australia are clearly working together with opposition to China in mind. Us.

Left-leaning Asahi also pointed to Britain’s recent mission to the region, where it conducted its first joint exercise with the Japanese Self-Defense Forces last month, as evidence that Britain is stepping up its involvement in India. – Pacific region.

