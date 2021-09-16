Gymnasts urge US Senate to investigate Larry Nassar sexual abuse after botched FBI investigation





WASHINGTON Olympic gold medalists, including Simone Biles and Aly Raismanon, told the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday the failure of the FBI to investigate dozens of sexual abuse complaints by Larry Nassar, the medical officer of the disgraced USA Gymnastics team and former Michigan State University physician.

The gymnasts also urged senators to investigate the institutions that allowed the abuse.

Biles, one of the most decorated gymnasts in history, explained how the FBI, USA Gymnastics and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee turned a blind eye to Nassar’s sexual abuse of hundreds of young athletes .

“I blame Larry Nassar and I also blame an entire system that allowed and perpetrated his abuse,” Biles said.

He is currently serving a sentence of 40 to 175 years in prison after more than 150 women and girls say he sexually assaulted them. The state of Michigan was fined $ 4.5 million by the federal government for its handling of Nassar and his crimes after investigators found the state of Michigan had failed to respond adequately to complaints about it.

Earlier this year, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said the refusal by Michigan state officials to voluntarily waive privilege over thousands of documents involving Nassar meant his own investigation was closed.

Wednesday’s hearing came after an inspector general’s report in July revealed that the FBI botched its investigation into Nassars’ sexual abuse allegations by falsifying witness statements, failing to contact victims potential abuse and delaying its investigation by nearly 15 months after USAGymnastics first reported the allegations to the Indianapolis field bureau in 2015.

As our report goes into more detail, Larry Nassars’ abuse could very well have been and should have been stopped sooner, had appropriate action been taken by the FBI in response to the courageous actions of these athletes, Michael E. Horowitz, the Inspector General of the US Department. justice, said in his opening statement.

Not only did this not happen, but after the inadequate and incompetent response from FBI agents was revealed, FBI files were created that falsely summarized the testimony of an athlete who had spent hours detailing the abuses she had suffered that inaccurately described how the FBI was run. question.

More than 70 young women are said to be assaulted after the FBI was alerted to the situation.

An official FBI investigation was not opened until after the Indianapolis Star published an investigative article in September 2016 documenting the abuse suffered by gymnasts in Nassar, who at the time worked as a doctor at the State of Michigan after retiring from USA Gymnastics.

The IG report also revealed that an anonymous special agent overseeing the investigation and W. Jay Abbott, the special agent in charge of the Indianapolis field office, repeatedly lied to the Inspector General’s office. when asked about the Indianapolis Field Office investigation of Nassar to minimize errors made by the Indianapolis Field Office in handling the Nassar Allegations.

The report also revealed that Abbott would meet with Steve Penny, who was then president and CEO of USA Gymnastics, about a potential employment opportunity with the US Olympic Committee, while the FBI is currently investigating the cases. allegations regarding Nassar.

Maggie Nichols of Minnesota, a gold medalist at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, said she, along with countless other survivors, did not understand how no one from the FBI, USA Gymnastics of the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee does faced federal charges.

For several hundred Larry Nassar survivors, this hearing is one of our last opportunities for justice, she said. We ask you to do what you can to ensure that those who engage in wrongdoing are held accountable under the law.

Judicial Committee Chairman Dick Durbin, (D-Illinois), said that a separate report by a panel of experts on the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, led by Senses Richard Blumenthal, ( D-Conn.), And Jerry Moran, (R -Kansas), found that the US Olympic Committee and USA Gymnastics knowingly covered up Nassar’s abuse between the summer of 2015 and September 2016.

Make no mistake, blatant failures like this don’t just pop up out of nowhere, Durbin said. They are made possible by systematic organizational failures in training, coaching, hiring and promotion.

FBI Director Christopher Wray also testified at the hearing and apologized to the gymnasts for the FBI’s handling of the investigation. Wray became the director of the FBI in 2017.

We must remember the pain that occurred when our employees did not do their jobs, he said, adding that the agency had put in place new training programs to ensure that failure does not happen again.

Durbin, who berated the FBI in his opening statement for the agency’s egregious failures, also expressed frustration with the Department of Justice for refusing to prosecute Abbott and the anonymous special agent overseeing the investigation.

The FBI’s handling of the Nassar case is a stain on the desk, Durbin said.

Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, the top judicial Republican, asked the gymnasts what other inquiries the Senate should take.

First of all, it is not enough to congratulate yourself on your courage to speak out, but by speaking out you are not only helping young women, but wherever there might be the abuse you are talking about, he said. declared. But thank you for coming.

Raisman, an Olympic gold medalist, said that an independent investigation into USA Gymnastics, the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee and the FBI is needed in order to understand how and why the USAG and USOPC chose to ignore abuse for decades and why the interaction between these three organizations has led the FBI to willfully ignore our reports of abuse.

I and these women who sit before you now know firsthand that these organizations and their public statements are untrustworthy, she said.

Without knowing who knew what when, we cannot identify all the facilitators or determine if they still hold positions of power. We just can’t solve a problem that we don’t understand, and we can’t understand the problem until we have all the facts.

