Boris wields the axe: what British newspapers say about Johnson’s ruthless overhaul | politics





Boris Johnson’s ruthless overhaul, compared to Margaret Thatchers’ 1981 sweep, appears on the front page on Thursday morning.

The Guardian headlines detail how the prime minister’s ruthless overhaul paved the way for the next election and how Education Secretary Gavin Williamson and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab became the most high-profile victims.

Williamson was widely expected to be offered a replacement role, but was instead sent straight to the backbench. Raab on the road to justice was replaced by Liz Truss, an advocate of free markets. Michael Gove will play a key role in raising the bar of reality for skeptical voters by appearing as Commissioner of Housing and Local Government.

The Daily Telegraph moves to the point where Raab and Gove lose as Truss gets promoted. Reportedly, the reorganization was more extensive than expected. Truss, who became the Conservative’s first female foreign secretary, would be in a good position if she one day pursues leadership, the newspaper reported.

The Times headlines are that Johnson wields an ax in a cabinet reshuffle he calls an attempt to go beyond the epidemic and refocus on the premiership. It reports that, unlike most ministers in the reshuffle, Gove was first voiced for his new role by Johnson.

The FT believes the reshuffle is meant to revive faith in the reform agenda and revive the UK on the world stage.

The Daily Mail has obviously been wanting this for a while. The title is finally Boris wielding his axe. It brand Dorries and Truss as the new queens of the jungle and calls this reorganization brutal. It describes Raabs’ removal as a humiliating relegation and says he was savage.

The headline is that Johnson fires cabinet allies for making mistakes. Angry Raab reported that Johnson had refused to accept the relegation until he was given the title of Deputy Prime Minister.

The Daily Express features a ruthless culling of PMs to deliver the UK’s future. The straplines above the main headlines are: Boris vows to unite and level the whole country in his greatest transformation.

In Scotland, The National explains that Johnson used the reshuffle to demote key figures and reward the SNP’s words for failure.

The Daily Mirrors’ front page focuses on climate change, with a small section for the cleanup of the Johnsons cabinet.

Metro says it’s time to leave and shut up and take a foreign vacation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/sep/16/boris-wields-the-axe-what-the-uk-papers-say-about-johnsons-ruthless-reshuffle The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos