US, UK, Australia unveil new security partnership as China expands armed forces





US President Joe Biden speaks on workers’ rights and unions in the East Room of the White House September 8, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Kevin Dietsch | Getty Images

WASHINGTON President Joe Biden announced the formation of a new security partnership between the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom that aims to strengthen stability in the Indo-Pacific region as China expands its military power and influence.

Australian Prime Ministers Scott Morrison and Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom joined Biden virtually for the announcement of the partnership.

“Today, we are taking another historic step to deepen and formalize cooperation between our three nations, as we all recognize the imperative to ensure long-term peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific,” said Biden said from the East Hall of Parliament. White House. “It’s about investing in our greatest source of strength, our alliances,” Biden said.

“This initiative aims to ensure that each of us has the most modern capabilities we need to maneuver and defend against rapidly evolving threats,” said the President.

U.S. President Joe Biden attends a virtual national security press conference with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC on September 15, 2021.

Brendan Smialowski | AFP | Getty Images

The formation of the trio comes as the United States and the United Kingdom end their 20-year military involvement in Afghanistan, a move, according to Biden, will allow the United States to focus on emerging threats from Russia and from China.

The US and UK will also help Canberra acquire nuclear-powered submarines, which will allow the Australian Navy to help counter Chinese nuclear-powered ships in the region.

“This will give Australia the ability for its submarines to essentially deploy for longer periods, they are quieter, they are much more capable, they will allow us to maintain and improve deterrence through the Indo-Pacific, ”said a senior administration official. , who spoke on condition of anonymity, said ahead of the president’s remarks.

“What we are seeing in the Indo-Pacific region is a set of circumstances where the capabilities are more advanced,” the official added. “It allows Australia to play at a much higher level and increase American capabilities.”

The United States, Australia and the United Kingdom also plan to deepen technology sharing in emerging security areas such as cyber intelligence, artificial intelligence and quantum technologies. The three countries, along with Canada and New Zealand, already share a lot of information through the Five Eyes Alliance.

Biden’s approach in China

Chinese President Xi Jinping with a naval honor guard.

Feng Li | Getty Images News | Getty Images

The administration official downplayed the idea that the new security partnership sought to send a message specifically to China.

“I just want to make it very clear that this partnership is not aimed or concerned with a single country, it is about advancing our strategic interests, upholding the rules-based international order and promoting peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific, ”the official said.

Yet the announcement of the South Pacific-Indian Ocean region-focused security partnership comes as Biden attempts to reframe the United States’ approach to the Chinese government in the wake of the country’s trade war. Trump administration and as the world continues to fight the Covid pandemic, which originated in Wuhan, China.

Biden, who spoke to Chinese President Xi Jinping last week, has previously said his approach to China will be different from that of his predecessor, in that he will work more closely with his allies to push back Beijing.

The Pentagon is also preparing to deal with the rapid expansion of the Chinese military.

Earlier this year, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered the Pentagon to put China and its military build-up at the center of US defense policy.

“This directive from the secretary is ultimately aimed at bringing order to the house of the department and ensuring that the department meets China’s declared priority as the No. 1 stimulus challenge,” said one. senior defense official, who requested anonymity. in June.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/09/15/us-uk-australia-unveil-new-security-partnership-as-china-expands-military.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos