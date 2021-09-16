Tobacco Company Philip Morris acquires UK inhaler maker Vectura for $1.1 billion | Philip Morris International





Tobacco company Philip Morris International (PMI) has completed the controversial 1.1 billion acquisition of asthma inhaler maker Vectura.

PMI said it had either bought the stock or accepted the offer and had reached 75%, well over 50% of the company’s stake.

The offer is unconditional, meaning the rest of the shareholders cannot prevent it and can effectively force a sale.

The tobacco company’s takeover of respiratory specialists has sparked outrage among health charities and public health experts around the world.

However, the Marlboro maker insists that if they want to move away from cigarettes, they must move into fields such as respiratory medicine, which already have some degree of expertise.

PMI’s Chief Executive Officer, Jacek Olczak, said on Thursday: We are delighted that Vectura will play an important role in our Beyond Nicotine strategy and are working with Vectura scientists to provide them with the resources and expertise to grow their business. I look forward to providing you with knowledge. Help us achieve our goal of generating at least $1 billion in net revenue from Beyond Nicotine products by 2025.

Vectura investors claim they have ambitions for a smoke-free future by September 15, but are still left to decide whether to sell to PMI, which generates three-quarters of its revenue from cigarettes.

Due to the market rules governing the acquisition, PMI was not able to build a stake by purchasing stock from investors in the United States.

However, we were able to get close to our 50% target by buying stocks from other international investors. In August, he said he had raised 29% of the stock while trying to reach 50%.

At the point where PMI has now reached, reluctant shareholders have little incentive to hold out because PMI will control the company anyway. PMI said Thursday morning investors can hold shares until September 30.

Sarah Woolnough, CEO of Asthma UK and British Lung Foundation, said: Vectura sold out millions of lung disease patients and instead prioritized short-term financial interests over long-term viability as Vectura’s business. Vectura is currently owned by a tobacco company, which could cause significant problems, including removal of the company from research and clinical networks. That creates a false incentive for PMI to sell more harmful products so that they can benefit again from treating smoking-related diseases.

Now, Vecturas’ handling of oversized cigarettes poses a very real risk to the tobacco industry exerting undue influence on UK health policy.

