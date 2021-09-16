US authorities along the southern border arrested migrants 209,000 times in August





US authorities stationed along the southern border arrested migrants nearly 209,000 times in August, as illegal entries slowed slightly after peaking in 21 years in the previous month, government data showed Wednesday. .

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) statistics show that unauthorized migration to the US-Mexico border remained at an extremely high level towards the end of the summer, when arrests of migrants historically plummeted due to heat.

Single adult migrants, who have a high rate of multiple attempts to cross the border, have been arrested more than 103,000 times, down 7% from July. About 75% of them were quickly deported to Mexico under a Trump-era public health edict that the Biden administration upheld.

The number of unaccompanied migrant children detained at the US border in August also fell slightly from the monthly record reached in July. More than 18,800 unaccompanied minors, mostly from Central America, were taken into custody in the United States last month.

As required by an anti-trafficking law, the Biden administration transferred unaccompanied non-Mexican children to government-supervised shelters, exempting them from Trump-era deportations.

Meetings of migrant families with children increased by 4% in August compared to the previous month. US authorities have detained more than 86,000 parents and children traveling as a family and have allowed 80% of them to seek US humanitarian protection. The rest were deported under the Public Health Act, known as Title 42.

The number of migrants and asylum seekers from countries other than Central America and Mexico also jumped in August, accounting for 29% of total arrests. Many of them were from Ecuador, Cuba, Venezuela, Brazil and other countries which saw tens of thousands of their citizens leave during the coronavirus pandemic.

The sharp increase in migrant encounters this summer has posed major logistical, humanitarian and political challenges for the Biden administration, which has been accused of having lax border enforcement policies by Republican critics and failing to overturn the Trump-era asylum restrictions by progressive activists fairly quickly.

The wave of migration has prompted the Biden administration to step up prosecution of repeat cross-border offenders, relaunch accelerated deportations of some families and adopt a new policy of deporting Central American migrants to Mexico, a practice that has alarmed advocates for asylum seekers.

It also comes amid a major setback in a federal court that forced the Biden administration to begin the process of reviving a Trump-era border policy it had previously decried as infectious and inhuman.

Due to the Supreme Court’s refusal to stay an August ruling by a Texas federal judge, US border officials are legally bound to reinstate the so-called “Remain-in-Mexico” program, which obliges asylum seekers to wait outside the United States during their court hearings.

Since the start of the current fiscal year, which began in October 2020, US authorities along the southern border have made more than 1.5 million arrests of migrants, a figure according to the administration inflated by a high rate of repeated crossing attempts by adults deported to Mexico under Title 42.

According to CBP, 25% of border arrests in August were of migrants who had previously been placed in US custody and deported.

