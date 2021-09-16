Afghanistan: Former Chevening Scholars Blame Britain Abandoning Them | Afghanistan





A group of former Chevening scholars accused the British government of leaving them in Afghanistan.

The British government first rescued 35 incumbent Chevening scholars who were scheduled to begin their studies in the UK before the Taliban took over Afghanistan, but it is estimated that some 70 former scholars are still in the UK.

Founded in 1983, the Chevening Scholarship Program offers one-year master’s degree programs at most UK universities for students with proven potential to become future leaders, decision makers and commentators.

The initial pledge to help former scholars who returned to Afghanistan to strengthen civil society, education and women’s rights in their home countries after completing their studies in the UK is no longer available on the UK government webpage.

They say they feel increasingly hopeless about the possibility of being moved to a safer place. A man hiding in Afghanistan told The Guardian: It is almost impossible to cross the Pakistani border unless special measures are taken by the British government. Even if we could cross that border, there is no guarantee that the evacuation will go well, as there has been no contact for weeks and a British government official has not responded to the email.

They said only people with travel permits could cross the Pakistani border by the Taliban.

Ex-scholars are still at high risk, some of them wrote in a recent open letter to the British government. The letter says they had already warned in July that officials at the British embassy in Kabul were deteriorating rapidly.

They say Chevening alumni have been targeted directly, and some have interrogated and tortured their families by the Taliban.

As one former Chevening scholar put it: Things are getting more and more dangerous and we feel helpless. I think it is only a matter of time before we are persecuted. There were reports that people like us had ties with the former Afghan government and the West was missing.

Regarding eligibility criteria, the UK government has removed the list of resettlement priority categories from websites, including ours. The British government has maintained that a resettlement plan in Afghanistan is ongoing and eligibility criteria will be announced soon. We may not be included.

A UK government spokesperson said: We supported Afghan Chevening scholars to leave the country this year and they are starting to arrive in the UK. We will do our best to ensure safe passage and fulfill our obligations to deport British nationals and eligible Afghans.

Government sources said details on resettlement eligibility are being developed at a rapid pace and will be shared at an appropriate time.

