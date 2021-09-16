U.S. House Democrats add more public transit and bullet trains in second round of infrastructure bill





The United States House transport panel on Wednesday morning passed along party lines the $ 60 billion tranche of the Democrats’ $ 3.5 trillion budget plan, adding nearly $ 20 billion to a new public transit program and the development of high-speed train in the States.

Oregon President Peter A. DeFazio discussed these and other underfunded elements in the bipartisan Senate-led infrastructure bill passed last month.

DeFazio opened the transport and infrastructure committee’s marathon meeting on Tuesday morning by blowing up the two-way plan to pass a $ 1.2 trillion bill to improve physical infrastructure alongside the larger 3-pack. , $ 5 trillion.

President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress said the larger plan was intended to tackle human infrastructure such as healthcare and education.

This approach did not adequately address critical priorities, particularly related to climate change, DeFazio said, such as the $ 1.2 trillion bill drafted without input from the House.

The larger bill, which Democrats are trying to pass without the support of Republicans through a legislative process known as budget reconciliation, offers an opportunity to address issues not covered by the bill of the Senate.

The panel allocation is just under $ 60 billion, although it could end up with less if the Senate slashed revenue by $ 3.5 trillion.

Sadly, we’ve been told that the bipartisan infrastructure plan is sacrosanct and just needs to be passed as is in the House of Representatives, DeFazio said.

And we’re going to annotate a bill to try to solve some of the problems with the so-called bipartisan infrastructure plan, which we won’t be allowed to deal with any other way. It was a torturous negotiation, to say the least.

Among those fixes in the bill that the panel approved early Wednesday morning 37-29, there was an additional $ 9.9 billion for transit subsidies, which would increase access for residents to housing in low income.

To avoid duplication with the Senate bill, a condition on which the White House has agreed to gain Republican support, funding for public transit would not go into the government’s existing subsidy formula or programs. Federal Transit Administration. It would be administered jointly by the FTA and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.

DeFazio presented the transit program as a climate issue, as transit provides a greener alternative to single-occupant vehicles.

The bill would also provide $ 10 billion in subsidies to develop high-speed rail lines, which could offer a lower-emissions alternative to air travel.

Another climate element would create a $ 4 billion incentive program to give additional federal funding to states that succeed in reducing greenhouse gases. This is a weaker version of a proposed mandate that was part of a surface transport authorization bill drafted by DeFazio that the House passed earlier this year.

The provision was not included in the bipartisan Senate infrastructure bill, DeFazio said, because the Senate bill was drafted by climate-denying Republicans and a few Democratic collaborators.

Five Republicans and five Democrats held months-long negotiations on the Senate bill, and all 50 Senate Democrats voted in favor last month.

The bill also includes $ 350 million for a new US Coast Guard icebreaker in the Great Lakes. The vessel, intended to keep shipping lanes clear in winter, was wanted by US Representative Marcy Kaptur (D-Ohio).

republican opposition

Republicans on the committee have consistently accused Democrats of violating the agreement to reopen parts of the bipartisan infrastructure bill by including the greenhouse gas incentive program and funding for public transit and transportation. high-speed train.

US Representative Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) Introduced an amendment to remove the transit program.

President Biden had said he didn’t want to duplicate anything and wanted it to be clear, Burchett said. This duplicative agenda violates the agreement, once again, by calling into question the issues of the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

Democratic Representative Peter DeFazio represents Oregon’s 4th Congressional District.

The Democratic majority rejected the amendment.

U.S. Representative Scott Perry (R-Penn.) Introduced an amendment to remove the incentive program and U.S. Representative Doug LaMalfa, a Republican from California, introduced zero funding for the bullet train. Democrats rejected both amendments.

Like DeFazio, ranking Republican Sam Graves of Missouri was unhappy with the two-way approach, but for different reasons. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has taken the Senate infrastructure bill hostage by tying it to the reconciliation bill, he said.

The infrastructure is nothing more than a Trojan horse, he said.

During the Tuesday markup, Republicans also voiced objections to the size of the overall budget plan and Democrats’ priorities at a time when they saw more pressing issues.

When will the majority say, enough is enough and will curb this reckless spending? said Graves.

Graves added that Congress should focus on the military withdrawal from Afghanistan, responding to Hurricane Ida and fighting inflation. The budget plan did not do any of those things, he said.

U.S. Representative Garret Graves, a Republican from Louisiana, proposed an amendment providing $ 10 billion in funding from the Federal Emergency Management Administration to help those affected by Ida.

But Democrats noted that the bill was the product of careful negotiations with other committees and the Senate, and that funding levels could not be changed.

Republicans have also made messaging changes further beyond the jurisdiction of committees, aimed at prohibiting the teaching of critical race theory at the United States Coast Guard Academy, by investigating military equipment left behind. in Afghanistan, illegal border crossings and the Biden administration’s mandate to vaccinate employers of more than 100 workers. All have been defeated.

