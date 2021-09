Two UK fertilizer plants shut down due to high gas prices

UK Energy Update

Soaring gas prices have caused the closure of two fertilizer plants in the north of the UK, one of the first signs that many energy-intensive industries may curtail activity this winter due to global supply shortfalls.

CF Industries Holdings, a New York-listed fertilizer group, has halted production at plants in Billingham, Teesside, and Inc., Cheshire, due to high gas prices. The group said in a statement overnight that “there were no estimates as to when production would resume.”

British gas owner Centrica warned earlier this month that global supply shortages could curb heavy industry production in the winter. Trading body UK Steel also warned this week that some member companies will close at certain times of the day when energy prices are “noticeable”.

Gas prices in the UK and Europe have surged to new highs in recent weeks warning that continental Europe is entering a major heating season with record low inventories. Inventories have remained low after prolonged cold weather last winter, and injections into storage facilities have been limited during the summer due to declining supply in Russia and growing demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Asia. The gas crisis had a cascading effect on electricity prices.

CF Industries’ Ince plant has been in operation since 1965, employs 400 people, and produces about 1 million tonnes of fertilizer per year, according to the company’s UK website. The Billingham facility has 190 employees.

Rajiv Gogna, Partner at LCP Energy Analytics, said, “Companies facing these prices directly at a high cost may struggle this winter as these prices show little sign of slowing down.”

The lockdown is likely to increase pressure on the UK minister and UK energy regulator Ofgem to take action to protect businesses and homes.

UK Steel’s general secretary, Gareth Stace, said earlier this week: [UK] The government and Ofgem must be prepared to respond as this situation continues,” he added.

In the UK, already high gas prices have been exacerbated this week by fires in the UK’s main submarine cable that imports electricity from France. The IFA1 cable, which usually has a capacity of 2 gigawatts, is only half operational by the end of March next year after the accident. Analysts believe that China will have to rely much more on gas-fired power plants in the coming weeks and months.

The UK government has requested comment on the closure of the fertilizer plant.

Further report from Tom Wilson in London

