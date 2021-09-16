What the exit poll tells us about voters in the recall





California’s only recall election exit poll showed Mr Newsom won with an unusual coalition. Unlike almost every recent election, the long-standing racial and ethnic divisions between white voters and voters of color seemed to disappear.

According to the outputs, 63% of people of color and 60% of Latino voters chose no on whether to remove the governor, compared to 59% of white voters. As a rule, Democrats fare a little worse among white voters in California, but much better among other voters. Representations of 63% and 60% of people of color and Latinos would be the weakest in memory for a California Democrat.

If true, the exit poll result would mark a watershed moment in California’s political development. This would suggest that Democrats’ growing strength among college graduates and weakness among those without degrees has begun to dramatically narrow the gap between white voters and non-voters, and almost completely eliminate it in the state.

But the actual results of the recall election tell a different story. They don’t show much unusual. The results suggest that Mr Newsom won with a coalition quite typical for a California Democrat in recent years, not much different from the one who elected him in 2018 and elected President Biden in 2020.

The governor may have done a little worse among non-white voters than Democrats ten years ago, but in the end California voted for the Democrat and it seems to have pretty much done so. in the same way it has done in recent cycles, including among Asians and Latinos. voters.

Millions of votes still need to be tallied and a clearer picture may emerge in the coming days as more votes are tallied. But so far, the county-by-county results are almost identical to those of 2018 or 2020. There is only one county in Riverside County that has switched from 2018 so far, and it is passed to Mr. Newsom.

On average in the recall election, the no vote in a typical county was only about 2 percentage points different from Mr Newsoms’ share of the vote in 2018. It is difficult to reconcile the stability of the results. so far with the huge shift in Mr Newsoms’ coalition. indicated by the exit poll. The results also do not show a sharp drop in Democratic support among Latino voters.

Mr Newsom has performed about as well as he did four years ago in relatively diverse Southern California, including the heavily Latin American expanses of the Central Valley and Valley. imperial, where Democrats compete only on the strength of Latino voters.

Yet Mr. Newsom’s support there was already relatively weak for a Democrat: he often fared as badly as Mr. Biden, and worse than Gov. Jerry Brown in 2014. The 2018 exit poll showed that Mr. Newsom won 64% of Latinos. voters, down from the 73% share won by Mr Brown in 2014.

Tuesday’s exit poll was conducted by Edison Research and sponsored by major television news networks. Unlike traditional in-person exit polls, most California exit poll interviews are typically conducted by phone to reach advance voters and mail-order voters. This year, the recall exit survey added an online and SMS component.

It is possible that the additional online and text interviews contributed to some of the unusual changes that were apparent in the survey.

