



Britain’s aid budget cuts amount to around $4 billion a year. This dramatic decline hurts many, but most of all, local organizations that continue to stand in the last line for funding.

A new study from the Vodafone Foundation shows that only a fraction of the charitable funds allocated for African development often go to African-led local civil society organizations. Instead, most of the development funding is in favor of intermediaries in the Northern Hemisphere and international organizations.

Funds reaching Africa are usually allocated to locally registered international NGOs and then allocated to African-led organizations on a project-by-project basis. This limits the scope and flexibility of ground activities and promotes relief reliance on behalf of lasting and innovative change.

There is an urgent need to reshape the sector to put local actors at the center and best respond to them.

It has been a year since the racial discrimination controversy has been raging since the murder of George Floyd. At the time, I wrote that the call for racial justice on the streets, in government offices and on the board of directors should be extended to the international development sector.

Now, a year later, the report on financing is a sobering reminder that the racial prejudice and passive aggression I have experienced as Africa’s leader and CEO is deeper, more deadly and more pervasive than even I understand on a daily basis.

Responding and rebuilding requires replacing racial prejudice with trust, redistributing power, acknowledging global anti-black prejudice and flexible funding.

During Covid-19 we have seen the power of local actors to effectively respond to the pandemic and protect marginalized communities where top-down institutions have failed. In some ways, COVID-19 has broken the traditionally known line between humanitarian aid and long-term development work.

For example, our organization, Shining Hope for Communities (Shofco), has been found by independent researchers to best respond to the 2020 Kenyan informal settlements pandemic. Despite the fact that Shofco is not a humanitarian agency, it has worked with community leaders to respond quickly to COVID-19 by providing health screenings, food aid, clean water and cash assistance to 2.4 million urban slum dwellers. Perhaps the deep community trust built by organizations like me is a real enabler for long-term change. We need the sector to put real money behind the idea that close leaders best understand the problem and the resulting solution.

During Covid, we are seeing the walls of this sector come down. Going forward, all development actors need to know how to respond to crisis situations. For this reason, it is more important than ever for development funders to ease restrictions and increase flexible funding for regional partners. It is essential that we reshape the development sector so that it is centrally responsive to local actors. As my mother always said, anyone who has worn shoes knows where they fit.

As the pandemic spreads globally and deepens the wedge of inequality, local practitioners and marginalized communities have run out of patience for cliches, debates, or lengthy strategic planning processes.

We are also impatient with empty promises to do better or investigate bias without significant changes in funding and donor responsibilities.

International donors and policy makers must make an immediate and verifiable effort to shift power, resources and decision-making into local organizations that can act in real time, consistent with community-level realities and alliances. -Central.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2021/sep/16/uk-aid-cuts-make-it-vital-to-address-anti-black-bias-in-funding

