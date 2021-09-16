A fence rises around the United States Capitol ahead of Saturday’s rally





WASHINGTON, September 15 (Reuters) – Workers began putting up a fence around the United States Capitol on Wednesday evening before a demonstration scheduled for September 18, and police have called on the National Guard to be ready to help with the security if necessary.

A large group is expected on Capitol Hill on Saturday to protest arrests and criminal charges against some 600 people in a January 6 riot by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

The high fence was first erected following the January 6 attack on the building that houses the United States Senate and House of Representatives. It was dismantled in July.

The United States Capitol Police said on Wednesday they had asked the Pentagon to provide National Guard troops if they were needed to help with security.

“The USCP has asked the Defense Ministry for the possibility of receiving National Guard support if needed on September 18,” the police department statement said.

No details were provided on the potential number of National Guard troops that could be deployed.

Trump falsely claimed the election was stolen from him as a result of massive voter fraud. He delivered a fiery speech to his supporters at a January 6 rally outside the White House just before their attack on Capitol Hill.

Battling law enforcement outside and inside Capitol Hill, rioters were trying to prevent Congress from officially certifying Joe Biden’s victory in the November 2020 presidential election.

Many January 6 rioters carried Trump flags, which were sometimes used as weapons against law enforcement.

Four people died on the day of the riot, one shot dead by police and three from medical emergencies. A Capitol police officer who had been attacked by protesters died the next day. Four police officers who took part in the defense of the Capitol then committed suicide.

