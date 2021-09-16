Australia’s new US-UK security pact puts China’s trade at risk.





A train loaded with iron ore moves towards the Rio Tinto Parker Point iron ore facility as an empty train leaves Dampier in the Pilbara region of Western Australia on April 20, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz//file photo

SYDNEY, September 16 (Reuters) – Australia’s new security pact with the US and UK seen as a move to contain China could exacerbate tensions with its biggest export customer, but China’s relentless appetite for resources may limit punitive responses. say analysts.

Michael Sullivan, a lecturer in international relations at Flinders University, said security agreements with Western powers, including access to US nuclear-submarine technology, would be seen as a threat to China, which has been embroiled in a long-standing trade dispute with Canberra. read more

“China regards the decision to expand defense cooperation with the United States and the United Kingdom and to deploy the United States’ strategic strike capability to Australia in the future as confirmation that the military threat to its interests, including the Belt and Road Initiative, is growing,” he said. will,” he said. said Sullivan.

China has imposed heavy tariffs and restrictions on Australian exports, including wine, beef and barley, in recent years, and has banned all coal imports to express dissatisfaction with Canberra’s foreign policy.

The amount at stake is enormous, as Australia exported most of its resources at a record AUD 173 billion ($127 billion) in the 12 months to July, accounting for more than 35% of Australia’s total exports. Australia bought A$87 billion of mostly manufactured goods from China during the same period.

That torrent of cash has blessed Australia with a current account surplus, increasing miners’ profits and dividends. It has also been a major windfall for government tax receipts at a time when the coronavirus lockdown is running huge fiscal deficits to urgently support citizens.

Iron ore has so far been the largest export revenue source as mineral prices hit an all-time high in May, driven by China’s demand for steel. In July alone, Australia’s metal ore exports reached A$19 billion, or more than 40% of total imports.

China has turned the game upside down in recent months in part by limiting steel production and warning of tighter controls on key carbon sources. The move is a 45% drop in iron ore prices from their highs.

However, China has few options other than continuing to purchase Australian iron ore. Its own mines produce only 15% of the ore it consumes, and Brazil is the only other major international source. Brazil is subject to capacity constraints.

“It would be a disaster for Australia if China stopped importing iron ore,” said Shane Oliver, chief economist at AMP Capital. “But that will essentially mean that China will have to shut down many parts of its economy as well.”

“Australia has also been able to find new markets for exports,” he added. “So while tensions with China are threatening, the impact is not yet severe.”

Another point that put pressure on Australia was Beijing’s control over Chinese tourists and students who spend their time and money in Australia.

Although the local tourism and education sector is working hard to reopen by the end of this year, the pandemic has paid off by effectively closing Australia’s international borders now.

($1 = 1.3624 Australian Dollars)

