Wolves may need protections after states expand hunting





BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) The Biden administration said on Wednesday that federal protections may need to be restored for gray wolves in the western United States after Republican-backed state laws made it much easier to kill predators.

The US Fish and Wildlife Service’s initial determination that the area’s wolves may be at risk again after decades of restoring them will initiate a year-long biological review.

It marks a sharp turnaround for the Federal Wildlife Agency and prompted a rapid backlash from Republican Gov. du Montanas, who said Washington officials shouldn’t guess at state wildlife policies.

Federal officials had spent years in court defending their wolf rulings, including under Biden and dating back to the Obama administration, when wolves were returned to state jurisdiction in all six Rocky Mountain states. North, opening the door to hunting for the first time in decades. .

Former President Donald Trumps’ administration lifted protections in most of the rest of the United States during its last days in office.

But the deference accorded by federal officials to state wildlife agencies is now being tested. Republican lawmakers in Montana and Idaho plan to slaughter more wolf packs, which are accused of periodic attacks on livestock and reduced herds of elk and deer that many hunters enjoy.

Republican state governors have signed legislation in recent months that has expanded when, where and how wolves can be killed. This has alarmed Democrats, former wildlife officials and advocacy groups who have said increased hunting pressure could reduce wolf numbers to unsustainable levels.

The Humane Society in the United States, the Center for Biological Diversity and other groups had filed lawsuits asking federal authorities to intervene.

The Fish and Wildlife Service said on Wednesday it received credible and substantial information that increased human-caused mortality in Idaho and Montana could pose a threat to wolves in those two states.

The agency rejected a request for immediate restoration of protections. But he said the groups have provided enough information to warrant a year-long review to find out whether the wolves warrant re-listing under the Endangered Species Act, which affects the plants and animals under consideration. as threatened with extinction.

Center for Biological Diversity lawyer Andrea Zaccardi said advocates welcomed the review, but added wolves were now in the spotlight and needed protections immediately.

We are concerned that large numbers of wolves will be exterminated during a year-long review, she said.

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte said the state is effectively managing its wolves, making regulations from the newly enacted laws to ensure wolf populations remain sustainable.

We don’t need Washington to step in and question our scientific approach, Gianforte said in a statement.

Gianforte trapped and killed a wolf in February near Yellowstone National Park. He later received a warning from wildlife officials for failing to complete a mandatory trapper training course in violation of state hunting regulations.

Wolves were exterminated across much of the United States in the 1930s as part of government-sponsored poisoning and trapping campaigns. They were reintroduced from Canada to the Northern Rockies in the 1990s and have spread over the past two decades in parts of Oregon, Washington and California.

Dozens of Native American tribes on Tuesday called on the Biden administration to immediately adopt emergency protections for gray wolves nationwide, saying states had become too aggressive in hunting animals. They said wolves were culturally important to a multitude of tribes and accused the federal government of not listening to their concerns about the lifting of protections.

After protections were lifted in the Great Lakes in January, Wisconsin was quick to reduce the number of wolves. A pro-hunting group with close ties to conservative Republicans has won a court order allowing certain hunters using dogs to kill 218 wolves in the state in four days.

Recent changes in the management of wolves reflect an increasingly partisan approach to dealing with predators in Republican-dominated state houses.

Among the measures approved this year in Idaho, which has about 1,500 wolves, was a law that provided money for the state to hire private contractors to kill the animals. The law also allows hunters to use night vision equipment, hunt wolves on snowmobiles or ATVs, and shoot them down from helicopters. It authorizes wolf trapping all year round on private property.

In Montana, state wildlife authorities last month approved a capture quota of 450 wolves, or about 40 percent of the population. Previously prohibited killing methods can now be used, including snaring, baiting, and night wolf hunting. Trapping seasons have been lengthened and each hunter or trapper can now take up to 10 animals.

Even before the changes, Montana wildlife officials expected the state’s wolf numbers to drop from about 1,150 animals to 950 or less, following a particularly successful hunting season in the state. over the past year.

