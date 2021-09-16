Groups call on US to factor extreme heat into border policies





PHOENIX (AP) Human rights groups are calling on the Biden administration to consider the effects of the heat caused by climate change on migrants when designing government border policies.

Human Rights Watch on Wednesday released the letter sent by 68 groups to the US government, calling for a new approach to actions on the southwest border after the deadly heat this summer.

The Southwest has become one of the fastest warming regions in the United States as climate change increasingly wreaks havoc on the environment, accentuating heat waves, hurricanes and wildfires in the United States. Forest.

The letter says US policies restricting entry to migrants hoping to seek asylum may spur them on risky trips to dangerous areas.

Groups mentioned the August death of a migrant and her 10-year-old daughter in the desert west of Yuma, Ariz., As highs reached 119 degrees F. Border officials found a 2-year-old boy. years next to the bodies.

In southwestern Arizona, a new report from the nonprofit Humane Borders and the Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office says the remains of 19 migrants have been found in border areas of the Arizona in July, bringing the total annual number of recoveries for 2021 so far to 146.

