Galileo, OneWeb and the Road to British Sovereignty





Discussion with Admiral Lord West

Admiral Alan West of Spithead served in the UK as First Sea Lord and led government efforts on counter-terrorism and cybersecurity. He has been a senator since 2007 and has continued to be involved in defense and maritime affairs. Dana A. Goward, president of the RNT Foundation, spoke with him in early September about the UK’s way for services like GPS.

DG: The British government has been talking for years about the country’s vulnerability to disruptions in space-based signals like GPS and Galileo’s signals. What are you doing about it?

LW: Unfortunately, the government is not as transparent as we would like it to be. I know there are groups developing strategies from comments from the Senate. In addition, the National Security Council (NSC) counterpart of the United States decides who is in charge and how it will operate.

I was told the strategy group would propose a mix of technologies like those discussed in the US. I’m pretty sure the idea of ​​having multiple different systems is to make sure that disturbing one doesn’t interfere with all of them.

All of these will be published in November. However, there are concerns that the government may be distracted by COVID, Afghanistan and other issues, which could delay this.

DG: How about the OneWeb project? It doesn’t seem to be waiting for the November announcement. And there is talk of being able to provide timing and navigation services like GPS.

LW: OneWeb is moving forward, but it’s only 5G right now, and it’s going to be faster and more widely available. There may be two phases of OneWeb with satellites modified or added to provide positioning, navigation and timing (PNT), but that must be decided.

DG: How about Britain rejoining Galileo?

LW: Actually, it makes sense from a pragmatic point of view for both the UK and Europe. Unfortunately Brexit has left a lot to be desired on the continent, with some EU leaders appearing to be in punishment mode, and the expulsion from Galileo was part of the aftermath. As time goes on and calms down, I think we will fully re-engage with the European Space Agency.

DG: Are there any UK projects equivalent to GPS?

LW: The government allotted $90 million to it, which allowed the idea to be thoroughly reviewed, but was woefully inadequate to start the project. Using the UK version of GPS or Galileo is expensive and meaningless. There are better and cheaper ways to get what we need.

DG: And what do Britain need? What is your goal?

LW: I need a few things.

First, to support Britain’s global military and economic interests, we need global capabilities of our own or in close partnership.

We must also have something in place to keep our industries, critical infrastructure and economy at home, even as space is being denied to us and it becomes a growing threat every day.

Third, as the basis for current applications, we need resilient PNT capabilities based on things like autonomy, intelligent transportation, etc.

DG: So how do you get there?

LW: OneWeb for the global beat, and perhaps a closer partnership with the US on GPS.

At home, we definitely need sovereign power for when outer space is denied by solar weather or enemies. Also to confirm the cosmic signals, as our enemies and criminals are increasingly deceiving them.

I always thought eLoran was a good choice. The UK pioneered development and had the world’s first operating system in 2015. Interfering with the signal is really difficult. There are other features that can be added to make the signal stronger.

A very interesting report called MarRINav came out last year about what it takes to ensure that British oceans can navigate with or without satellites. They came up with a reasonably cheap system combination secured by eLoran.

By the way, it is interesting that the MarRINav study was funded by the European Space Agency. They seem to understand that satellites aren’t all about PNT services.

DG: Everything seems very simple and right. What’s in the way?

LW: Well, very few people understand the problem. The entire population is almost completely unaware. To some extent, governments understand that all of our 13 critical infrastructure sectors could be impacted, but those at the top of the action who can take the lead may seem more pressing with dozens of other issues to address.

DG: I wonder how to make it look urgent enough.

LW: I hope the wake-up call isn’t a national disaster.

