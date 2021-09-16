UK and Trinidad health officials refute ‘false claim’ that covid injection causes testicles to swell





Health officials from the UK to Trinidad have refuted “false claims” that rapper Nicki Minaj said her cousin’s testicles were swollen after being vaccinated against the virus in her hometown of Trinidad.

In an Instagram story posted late Wednesday, Minaj said he was in “Twitter Jail.” “I guess they didn’t like what I was talking about in that block. My poll is … it’s okay to ask questions. I like to be stupid. Then boom. I can’t tweet.” Minaj wrote by dropping two smiley emojis at the end. CNBC reached out to Twitter for comment.

The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago’s health minister, Dr. Terrence Deyalsingh, said Minaj’s tweets late Monday told more than 22 million followers that Minaj was said to be incapacitated and launched a fierce pursuit to track down the poor man who lost his fiancée. . about side effects.

“Unfortunately yesterday we wasted too much time executing this false claim,” said Deyalsingh. “At this point, no side effects or side effects have been reported as far as we know. And the sad thing is we wasted time tracking down yesterday because we take all these claims seriously. Whether it’s on social media or mainstream media whether in.”

Deyalsing said there were no reported cases of testicular swelling after a COVID-19 vaccine in Trinidad, and that health officials were not aware of cases “in the rest of the world”.

According to Reuters, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago in the Caribbean has fully vaccinated about 35% of its population and is recording an average of about 200 new cases of coronavirus per day, according to Reuters. Several types of vaccines are used in China, including those made by Sinopharm, AstraZeneca, and Pfizer in China. It’s unclear which vaccine Minaj’s cousin received.

The rapper’s remarks made waves around the world, sparking backlash from media figures, disgruntled fans and government health officials on Twitter.

White House Chief Medical Adviser, Dr. When Anthony Fauci asked CNN if the vaccine approved in the United States had any effect on fertility in men and women, Anthony Fauci answered “completely no.” “The answer to your question is ‘no’,” Fauci said.

British health officials have criticized Minaj for contributing to the growing hesitancy of a vaccine that has delayed global efforts to provide immunity to enough people to achieve herd immunity against the virus.

Britain’s chief medical officer, Chris Whitty, said: “Obviously there are a lot of absurd myths floating around.” “Some of them are clearly designed to scare, but one of them happens. That’s not true.”

Minaj also retweeted a man’s claim that after his father got the coronavirus vaccine, he developed a blood clot in his left eye, which left him blind and was hospitalized with the virus that same week. Although some vaccines have been linked to rare blood clotting conditions, none of the reported clots occurred in the eyes or caused blindness. Minaj also argued that a study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that unvaccinated people were 11 times more likely to die from coronavirus than unvaccinated people was “not true” .

Whitty said repeating the claim would give more credence to “what they don’t need, what isn’t true, what’s completely stopped”.

He also said he knows that some people are “spreading lies” about vaccines and that they are continuing it anyway. “They’re going to be ashamed,” Whitty said. “I’ll leave it as is.”

Minaj told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that he didn’t know much about him. Minaj joked on Twitter that he went to Oxford University with former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, who died in 2013, calling herself a “big star” in the United States in a sarcastic voice with a fake British accent.

She also retaliated against several television hosts for criticizing her tweets. After McCain retweeted Minaj’s comments about the swelling of her testicles, she told former host of “The View” Meghan McCain, “The Internet is enough for today” and then “Eat—“. Stupid piece —“, said to wear “clown nose and big red shoes,” and after calling her “the most rude little lady” he met the insult that Minaj added to her Twitter biography, which he accepted. and Morgan previously appeared together in 2011’s “America’s Got Talent,” which Morgan denied, although Minaj claimed that Morgan ignored her children.

They weren’t the only media figures to face Minaj’s wrath. She used racist slurs after MSNBC host Joy Ann Reid criticized her tweet, accusing her of being a liar and a homophobic person. Minaj accused Reid and the rest of the “media” of distorting her words to serve white media executives.

“They are getting paid,” she said on Twitter.

Despite the criticism, Minaj said he would be vaccinated because he had to travel. Some of Minaj’s followers defended the singer, saying that public debate about vaccine skepticism is a healthy way to get rid of misinformation in public.

Minaj retweeted another follower who said he had been vaccinated and was not infected with the coronavirus. “This is the norm,” Minaj replied.

EDIT: Chris Whitty is the UK’s Chief Medical Officer. Previous versions misspelled his last name.

